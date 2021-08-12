THE REFUGE
“ I tell you, no, but unless you repent, you will all likewise perish.”. What a sweet savor of life it is when the soul becomes abhorrent to sin because of the work of the Holy Spirit upon the heart; This is sheer evidence the Holy Spirit has awakened you to the righteousness of God’s law. He has opened the eyes of your heart to see your poverty and created in you an intrinsic desire to repent and turn to Jesus, Who is The Savior of the world. Paul said concerning his own life, “I would not have come to know sin except through the Law; for I would not have known about coveting if the Law had not said, “YOU SHALL NOT COVET.”www.olneyenterprise.com
Comments / 0