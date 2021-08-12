Fast Food Service is declining fast
I remember reading about a customer who went to a restaurant and was so impressed with the service that he left a large tip. Although I do not remember the exact amount, I believe it exceeded $1,000. Since that time, I’ve heard several stories about the big tippers who received exceptional service. Some reports indicate that servers have received as much as $5,000. Unfortunately, while tips are up in some cases, fast food service continues to decline.www.olneyenterprise.com
