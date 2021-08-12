Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City and San Andreas Remasters in Final Stages of Development – Rumor
Rockstar’s next big open world blockbuster Grand Theft Auto 6 may be a ways off but it seems there will be something to fill the gap in the meantime. Sources speaking to Kotaku, who have reliable tracks records with regards to Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online updates, have revealed that remasters for Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City are in the works. They’re reportedly planned to release in late October or early November for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Google Stadia, PS4, PS5 and mobiles.gamingbolt.com
