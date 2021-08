Urban L.A. home values continue to drop, as they take longer to sell. Motivated home buyers get more scarce in an economy that bears less and less resemblance to the America that we once knew. While radical money printing can prop up the casino-like stock market seemingly almost forever, Americans have grown weary of artificially propped up housing prices. The temporary pandemic real estate boom of 2020 is long gone as families have completed their staycation home improvement expansions, and finished their safer residential suburban neighborhood purchases. Today, the market must unwind the slow, painful way, the traditional way when prospective investors realize that long-term prospects are not at all exciting. Like most other major metropolitan areas, DTLA did not take part in the 2020 hot suburban real estate market.