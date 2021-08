Culberson County Commissioners met in special session on July 28, 2021 to continue the 2021-2022 Budget process. The main focus was salary proposals for both full-time and part-time employees. The Court discussed the need to be more competitive with its wages, and to develop a plan to pay an incentive for certain certifications. The initial consensus of the Court was to consider a $1.00/hour raise for part-time employees since a percentage increase for lower salaries was such a small amount.