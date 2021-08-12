Georgia Power studies benefits of coal ash

Coal ash – namely how to dispose of it – has been a major issue facing power companies and their regulators in recent years. Coal ash ponds were once the primary means of disposal, but they have fallen out of favor because of the risk of spilling out into groundwater – in fact their closure and monitoring have been written into recent legislation. Georgia Power, the state’s largest utility, continues to close its ash ponds around the state, but the question remains – what to do with all that ash?