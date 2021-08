AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP — Well more than 100 people jumped on their motorcycles around 10 a.m. on Saturday to begin a ride through rural roads to the Geauga County Fairgrounds. The event was not a joy ride but a way to honor first responders from all over northeastern Ohio and raise money for charities, said Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi, who led about 70 cycles out of the Nassief Honda Auto Group dealership on the way to Burton Township.