WKU Volleyball to host free intrasquad scrimmage

The WKU Volleyball program will give fans a sneak peek at this season’s roster by hosting a free scrimmage in E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 3:30-5 p.m. CT. The Hilltoppers are coming off of an undefeated regular season and a Sweet 16 appearance, the best result in program history. All 14 members of 2020’s team are returning along with four newcomers. The scrimmage will give the roster a chance to shake off the summer rust and get fans excited for another year of volleyball on the Hill.