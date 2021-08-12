Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bowling Green, KY

WKU Volleyball to host free intrasquad scrimmage

By Jake Moore
College Heights Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WKU Volleyball program will give fans a sneak peek at this season’s roster by hosting a free scrimmage in E. A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 3:30-5 p.m. CT. The Hilltoppers are coming off of an undefeated regular season and a Sweet 16 appearance, the best result in program history. All 14 members of 2020’s team are returning along with four newcomers. The scrimmage will give the roster a chance to shake off the summer rust and get fans excited for another year of volleyball on the Hill.

wkuherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Kentucky State
Bowling Green, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belmont Bruins#Wku#Bowling#Wku Volleyball#Hilltoppers#Diddle Arena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
CNN

First-ever water cuts declared for Colorado River in historic drought

CNN — The federal government on Monday declared a water shortage on the Colorado River for the first time, triggering mandatory water consumption cuts for states in the Southwest, as climate change-fueled drought pushes the level in Lake Mead to unprecedented lows. Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the US...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Analysis: Defiant Biden is face of chaotic Afghan evacuation

Four presidents share responsibility for the missteps in Afghanistan that accumulated over two decades. But only President Joe Biden will be the face of the war’s chaotic, violent conclusion. The president fought that reality Monday as he spread blame for the Taliban’s swift and complete recapture of Afghanistan. He pointed...
Posted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy