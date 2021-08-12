Cancel
Correction: An ERG and OCT study of neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis CLN2 Battens retinopathy

By Dorothy A. Thompson ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-5491-3911
 5 days ago

Unfortunately, the spelling of the author’s name was incorrect. The correct name should read Paul Gissen. The original article has been corrected. Clinical and Academic Department of Ophthalmology, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children, London, UK. Dorothy A. Thompson, Siân E. Handley, Robert H. Henderson & Oliver R. Marmoy. UCL...

Study finds genetic risk of COVID-19

An analysis of the DNA of thousands of people who have been infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and shown a positive test for the disease it causes, COVID-19, shows that they have several DNA characteristics in common. The study, based on samples from the UK Biobank, is detailed in the International Journal of Data Mining and Bioinformatics and could offer up a way to genetically profile individuals for susceptibility to the disease.
Real-world﻿ artificial intelligence-based opportunistic screening for diabetic retinopathy in endocrinology and indigenous healthcare settings in Australia

This study investigated the diagnostic performance, feasibility, and end-user experiences of an artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted diabetic retinopathy (DR) screening model in real-world Australian healthcare settings. The study consisted of two components: (1) DR screening of patients using an AI-assisted system and (2) in-depth interviews with health professionals involved in implementing screening. Participants with type 1 or type 2 diabetes mellitus attending two endocrinology outpatient and three Aboriginal Medical Services clinics between March 2018 and May 2019 were invited to a prospective observational study. A single 45-degree (macula centred), non-stereoscopic, colour retinal image was taken of each eye from participants and were instantly screened for referable DR using a custom offline automated AI system. A total of 236 participants, including 174 from endocrinology and 62 from Aboriginal Medical Services clinics, provided informed consent and 203 (86.0%) were included in the analysis. A total of 33 consenting participants (14%) were excluded from the primary analysis due to ungradable or missing images from small pupils (n = 21, 63.6%), cataract (n = 7, 21.2%), poor fixation (n = 2, 6.1%), technical issues (n = 2, 6.1%), and corneal scarring (n = 1, 3%). The area under the curve, sensitivity, and specificity of the AI system for referable DR were 0.92, 96.9% and 87.7%, respectively. There were 51 disagreements between the reference standard and index test diagnoses, including 29 which were manually graded as ungradable, 21 false positives, and one false negative. A total of 28 participants (11.9%) were referred for follow-up based on new ocular findings, among whom, 15 (53.6%) were able to be contacted and 9 (60%) adhered to referral. Of 207 participants who completed a satisfaction questionnaire, 93.7% specified they were either satisfied or extremely satisfied, and 93.2% specified they would be likely or extremely likely to use this service again. Clinical staff involved in screening most frequently noted that the AI system was easy to use, and the real-time diagnostic report was useful. Our study indicates that AI-assisted DR screening model is accurate and well-accepted by patients and clinicians in endocrinology and indigenous healthcare settings. Future deployments of AI-assisted screening models would require consideration of downstream referral pathways.
Correction to: Infographic of the European Glaucoma Prevention Study (EGPS)

Unfortunately, the middle initial was missing by author’s name Rashmi G. Mathew. The original article has been corrected. The original article can be found online at https://doi.org/10.1038/s41433-021-01420-5. Cite this article. Han, J.E., Mathew, R.G. & Henein, C. Correction to: Infographic of the European Glaucoma Prevention Study (EGPS). Eye (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41433-021-01713-9.
Author Correction: Ambulatory cataract surgery centre without perioperative anaesthesia care: a prospective cohort study

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87926-0, published online 15 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. In the Materials and methods section, under the subheading ‘Data collection’,. “With the maximum score being 6, satisfaction is considered high for a score above 5.418.”. “With the maximum score being 6,...
Disease-modifying pharmacological approaches to correcting basal forebrain cholinergic neuronal (BFCN) dysfunction and degeneration

Degeneration of the basal forebrain, the primary source of cholinergic innervation in the brain, occurs in age- and neurodegenerative disease-related cognitive disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease (AD) where BFCN degeneration may be a major driver of disease progression [1]. Further, a recent publication demonstrated BFCN loss underpins gait dysfunction in Parkinson’s disease, arguing that therapeutically targeting the cholinergic system could also address certain motor aspects of neurodegenerative disease [2]. Recent evidence also indicates correcting BFCN dysfunction, leading to physiologic release patterns, could be expected to have better efficacy than compensating for BFCN dysfunction with cholinesterase inhibitors [3]. These findings, combined with the limited effects of anti-amyloid therapies on AD progression, have renewed interest in disease-modifying approaches to treat BFCN dysfunction.
Physicians’ perceptions of the factors influencing disclosure of secondary findings in tumour genomic profiling in Japan: a qualitative study

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Tumour genomic profiling (TGP), conducted in search of therapeutics, sometimes reveals potentially pathogenic germline variants as secondary findings (SFs). Physicians involved in TGP are often specialised in oncology and not in clinical genetics. To better utilise SFs, we explored issues physicians have during disclosure and the potential for collaborations with clinical genetics professionals. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 14 physicians who had experience in handling outpatient TGP at designated core hospitals for cancer genomic medicine in Japan. The data were analysed thematically. The difficulties physicians experienced during informed consent (IC) included educating patients about SFs, providing detailed information on SFs, and explaining the impact of SFs on patients’ family members. When SFs were detected, physicians had reservations regarding the relevance of the disclosure criteria. Confirmatory germline tests were performed using peripheral blood when tumour-only tests detected suspected SFs. Some physicians had reservations about the necessity of confirmatory tests when they did not affect the patients’ treatment options. To encourage patients to receive confirmatory tests, improvements are necessary in the healthcare system, such as insurance reimbursements, education for physicians so that they can provide a better explanation to their patients, and genetic literacy of physicians and patients. The physicians offered insights into the challenges they experienced related to IC, disclosure of SFs, and expectations for active collaborations with clinical genetics professionals. Wider healthcare insurance coverage and better genetic literacy of the population may lead to more patients taking confirmatory tests when SFs are suspected.
Extensive phenotypic characterisation of a human TDP-43 transgenic mouse model of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

The majority of preclinical studies in ALS have relied on transgenic models with overexpression of mutant human superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1), widely regarded to have failed in terms of translation of therapeutic effects. However, there are still no widely accepted models of other genetic subtypes of ALS. The majority of patients show ubiquitinated cytoplasmic inclusions of TAR DNA binding protein of 43 kilodaltons (TDP-43) in spinal motor neurons at the end stage of disease and a small proportion have mutations in TARDBP, the gene encoding TDP-43. TDP-43 transgenic mouse models have been produced, but have not been widely adopted. Here, we characterised one of these models available from the Jackson Laboratory in detail. Compared to TDP-43WT mice, TDP-43Q331K mice had 43% less hindlimb muscle mass at 6 months and a 73% reduction in hindlimb compound muscle action potential at 8 months of age. Rotarod and gait analysis indicated motor system decline with elevated weight gain. At the molecular level, the lack of TDP-43 cellular pathology was confirmed with a surprising increase in nuclear TDP-43 in motor neurons. Power analysis indicated group sizes of 12–14 mice are needed to detect 10–20% changes in measured parameters with a power of 80%, providing valid readouts for preclinical testing. Overall, this model may represent a useful component of multi-model pre-clinical therapeutic studies for ALS.
Correction: PLK1/vimentin signaling facilitates immune escape by recruiting Smad2/3 to PD-L1 promoter in metastatic lung adenocarcinoma

Correction to: Cell Death & Differentiation https://doi.org/10.1038/s41418-021-00781-4, published online 7 May 2021. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. After the publication of the article, the author found labelling error in Figs. 1d and 8a. The correct labelling is Stage 1 and Stage 2 instead of Stage N1 and Stage N2. Due to these errors, the text, the figures and the figure legends need to be corrected. The authors apologize for the mistake. The original article has been corrected.
NIH scientists develop faster COVID-19 test

Scientists at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have developed a new sample preparation method to detect SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The method bypasses extraction of the virus’ genetic RNA material, simplifying sample purification and potentially reducing test time and cost. The method is the result of a collaboration among researchers at the National Eye Institute (NEI), the NIH Clinical Center (CC), and the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR).
Author Correction: Powered flight in hatchling pterosaurs: evidence from wing form and bone strength

Elizabeth Martin‑Silverstone ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-0139-21093. Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92499-z, published online 22 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. In the Discussion section,. “The flight adaptations of hatchling pterosaurs cast doubt on the idea that pterosaur growth rates changed in response to the onset of powered flight12.”
Interplay of diverse adjuvants and nanoparticle presentation of native-like HIV-1 envelope trimers

The immunogenicity of HIV-1 envelope (Env) trimers is generally poor. We used the clinically relevant ConM SOSIP trimer to compare the ability of different adjuvants (squalene emulsion, ISCOMATRIX, GLA-LSQ, and MPLA liposomes) to support neutralizing antibody (NAb) responses in rabbits. The trimers were administered as free proteins or on nanoparticles. The rank order for the adjuvants was ISCOMATRIX > SE > GLA-LSQ ~ MPLA liposomes > no adjuvant. Stronger NAb responses were elicited when the ConM SOSIP trimers were presented on ferritin nanoparticles. We also found that the GLA-LSQ adjuvant induced an unexpectedly strong antibody response to the ferritin core of the nanoparticles. This “off-target” effect may have compromised its ability to induce the more desired antitrimer antibodies. In summary, both adjuvants and nanoparticle display can improve the magnitude of the antibody response to SOSIP trimers but the best combination of trimer presentation and adjuvant can only be identified experimentally.
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria, antibiotic resistance genes, and antibiotic residues in wastewater from a poultry slaughterhouse after conventional and advanced treatments

Slaughterhouse wastewater is considered a reservoir for antibiotic-resistant bacteria and antibiotic residues, which are not sufficiently removed by conventional treatment processes. This study focuses on the occurrence of ESKAPE bacteria (Enterococcus spp., S. aureus, K. pneumoniae, A. baumannii, P. aeruginosa, Enterobacter spp.), ESBL (extended-spectrum β-lactamase)-producing E. coli, antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs) and antibiotic residues in wastewater from a poultry slaughterhouse. The efficacy of conventional and advanced treatments (i.e., ozonation) of the in-house wastewater treatment plant regarding their removal was also evaluated. Target culturable bacteria were detected only in the influent and effluent after conventional treatment. High abundances of genes (e.g., blaTEM, blaCTX-M-15, blaCTX-M-32, blaOXA-48, blaCMY and mcr-1) of up to 1.48 × 106 copies/100 mL were detected in raw influent. All of them were already significantly reduced by 1–4.2 log units after conventional treatment. Following ozonation, mcr-1 and blaCTX-M-32 were further reduced below the limit of detection. Antibiotic residues were detected in 55.6% (n = 10/18) of the wastewater samples. Despite the significant reduction through conventional and advanced treatments, effluents still exhibited high concentrations of some ARGs (e.g., sul1, ermB and blaOXA-48), ranging from 1.75 × 102 to 3.44 × 103 copies/100 mL. Thus, a combination of oxidative, adsorptive and membrane-based technologies should be considered.
Efficacy of lenvatinib for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma based on background liver disease etiology: multi-center retrospective study

The Real-life Practice Experts for HCC (RELPEC) Study Group and HCC 48 Group (hepatocellular carcinoma experts from 48 clinics in Japan) It was recently reported that hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) are not responsive to immune-checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) treatment. The present study aimed to evaluate the therapeutic efficacy of lenvatinib in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)/NASH-related unresectable-HCC (u-HCC). Five hundred thirty u-HCC patients with Child–Pugh A were enrolled, and divided into the NAFLD/NASH (n = 103) and Viral/Alcohol (n = 427) groups. Clinical features were compared in a retrospective manner. Progression-free survival (PFS) was better in the NAFLD/NASH than the Viral/Alcohol group (median 9.3 vs. 7.5 months, P = 0.012), while there was no significant difference in overall survival (OS) (20.5 vs. 16.9 months, P = 0.057). In Cox-hazard analysis of prognostic factors for PFS, elevated ALT (≥ 30 U/L) (HR 1.247, P = 0.029), modified ALBI grade 2b (HR 1.236, P = 0.047), elevated AFP (≥ 400 ng/mL) (HR 1.294, P = 0.014), and NAFLD/NASH etiology (HR 0.763, P = 0.036) were significant prognostic factors. NAFLD/NASH etiology was not a significant prognostic factor in Cox-hazard analysis for OS (HR0.758, P = 0.092), whereas AFP (≥ 400 ng/mL) (HR 1.402, P = 0.009), BCLC C stage (HR 1.297, P = 0.035), later line use (HR 0.737, P = 0.014), and modified ALBI grade 2b (HR 1.875, P < 0.001) were significant. Lenvatinib can improve the prognosis of patients affected by u-HCC irrespective of HCC etiology or its line of treatment.
Author Correction: Associations between dimensions of behaviour, personality traits, and mental-health during the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24365-5, published online 16 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 2, in which graphs shown under the headings “Feeling tired or having little energy”, “Trouble concentrating on things, such as reading the newspaper or watching television” and “Not being able to get to sleep or stay asleep?” were inadvertently duplicated from the graph under the heading “Feeling down or depressed” during the preparation of the files.
Two doses of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination induce robust immune responses to emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

OPTIC (Oxford Protective T cell Immunology for COVID-19) Clinical Group,. PITCH (Protective Immunity T cells in Health Care Worker) Study Group,. The extent to which immune responses to natural infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and immunization with vaccines protect against variants of concern (VOC) is of increasing importance. Accordingly, here we analyse antibodies and T cells of a recently vaccinated, UK cohort, alongside those recovering from natural infection in early 2020. We show that neutralization of the VOC compared to a reference isolate of the original circulating lineage, B, is reduced: more profoundly against B.1.351 than for B.1.1.7, and in responses to infection or a single dose of vaccine than to a second dose of vaccine. Importantly, high magnitude T cell responses are generated after two vaccine doses, with the majority of the T cell response directed against epitopes that are conserved between the prototype isolate B and the VOC. Vaccination is required to generate high potency immune responses to protect against these and other emergent variants.
'Inescapable' COVID-19 antibody discovery

Lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines are allowing us to feel optimistic again, after more than a year of anxiety and tragedy. But vaccines are only one side of the coin—we also need treatments that can prevent severe disease after someone has been infected. In the past year, there has been significant progress in developing effective antibody-based therapies, and three drugs are currently available through emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration.
Creation of Neonatal Hemodynamics Research Center: building capacity for echocardiography-based science in neonatology

The Neonatal Hemodynamics Research Center (NHRC) was recently established to create a virtual and immersive learning environment by bringing together scientific thought leaders from the fields of neonatal hemodynamics and echocardiography. One of the challenges of the contemporary approach to cardiovascular care in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) is imprecision in the selection of cardiovascular therapeutics, which is often based on non-specific clinical symptoms and without scientific validation or evidence-based guidelines. This relates, at least in part, to a narrow mechanistic understanding of common neonatal cardiovascular problems, limited access to longitudinal echocardiography, and insufficient scientific knowledge as to the timing and indications for echocardiography in the NICU and its clinical applicability. The absence of scientific validation of measures of cardiovascular function in newborns and lack of standardized integration of echocardiography techniques in research design further hinders diagnostic precision and optimization of therapeutic interventions. In addition, variance in disease characterization has led to medical uncertainty in the approach to common neonatal problems and on occasion therapeutic nihilism.1,2 Optimal use of functional echocardiography, when coupled with training in neonatal cardiovascular physiology, may enable better appraisal of ambient physiology, provide enhanced mechanistic insights and phenotypic characterization, and facilitate the choice of disease/physiology-specific pharmacological interventions.3 Given these considerations, the past two decades have witnessed substantial growth in the field of neonatal hemodynamics with the emergence of a number of scientific thought leaders, the establishment of clinical and academic neonatal functional echocardiography and hemodynamic programs globally, and the development of partnerships with pediatric cardiologists. The publication of guidelines for the use of targeted neonatal echocardiography and neonatologist performed echocardiography, as a constructive collaboration between neonatology and pediatric cardiology leaders, was a foundational step in the field.4.
Natural Compound Found in Fruit May Prevent and Treat Parkinson’s Disease

Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have added to evidence that the compound farnesol, found naturally in herbs, and berries and other fruits, prevents and reverses brain damage linked to Parkinson’s disease in mouse studies. The compound, used in flavorings and perfume-making, can prevent the loss of neurons that produce...

