Not In Our Town talks about handling ignorance with grace

As an immigrant from South Africa, Mojabeng Kamala is accustomed to the occasional awkward question in Bowling Green. But a recent question caught her by surprise. A white woman asked Kamala why Black people continue to be upset about slavery and the fact that they were brought to this nation against their will. Shouldn’t the descendants of enslaved people be thankful that they live in the U.S., the woman said. After all, don’t those Black people have more privileges now than if they were still in Africa?