Carrie Underwood’s gospel album, ‘My Savior’, earns her two Dove Awards nominations

A man in Pennsylvania said he was contacted by someone he believed to be Carrie Underwood. She asked him for help financially. He thought that if he helped her out, he’d have the opportunity to meet her. She apparently asked him to send payments in the form of Gift Cards, so he went ahead and purchased over $7,000 in Gift Cards and sent the codes to her. Well after he never heard back from her, he started to realize he may have been scammed! YAH THINK! We have more on this ridiculous story and more in today’s Other News!