Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Carrie Underwood’s gospel album, ‘My Savior’, earns her two Dove Awards nominations

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarrie Underwood is continuing to pick up accolades for her spring 2021 faith-based album, My Savior. The project is nominated in two categories at the Gospel Music Association’s upcoming Dove Awards ceremony. My Savior is in the running for Best Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year. Carrie’s duet with gospel mainstay CeCe Winans, “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” also scored a nod in the Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year category.

www.weisradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Cece Winans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel Music#Dove Awards#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Snack Carrie Underwood Always Keeps In Her Purse

When life is busy, it never hurts to have snacks on hand for the moments when you need an energy boost. However, those who follow any kind of dietary restrictions have to do some planning ahead of time to know which handy snacks meet those restrictions. Carrie Underwood is among the dietary restricted who always keeps snacks in her purse. She's vegetarian and typically follows a vegan diet the majority of the time because she is lactose intolerant and wants to be a full-time vegan (via Taste of Country).
Celebritiescountryfancast.com

Carrie Underwood American Idol Audition Video

With all the great country singers we are seeing emerge from the American Idol auditions we thought we would take a look back at one of the greatest country artists that ever graced the American Idol stage. The Carrie Underwood American Idol Audition was held at the Edward Jones Dome...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Who Is Carrie Underwood’s Husband, Mike Fisher? Everything We Know

Congratulations are in order for Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher, who recently celebrated their 11-year anniversary!. Early in July, the Grammy-winning country singer marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram tribute that read, “Happy anniversary, babe! 11 years sure have flown by...here’s to many, many more! Love you!” Meanwhile, Fisher posted a throwback pic from their wedding day and wrote, “Happy anniversary @carrieunderwood, hard to believe this was 11 years ago today! Here’s to many more with the best partner I could imagine!!”
Entertainmentsoundslikenashville.com

Carrie Underwood Unwraps Details of ‘My Gift (Special Edition)’

Carrie Underwood is back in the holiday spirit early this year, announcing the upcoming My Gift (Special Edition). Marking the deluxe follow up to her first ever Christmas album, the project will add three new tracks to Underwood’s original My Gift, arriving on CD/digital formats September 24, and on vinyl November 5.
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

Carrie Underwood Teams Up with Jason Aldean for Heartbreaking New Love Song

Carrie Underwood just solidified herself as one of the top contenders for sweeping every single upcoming awards show. The American Idol winner just teamed up with Jason Aldean for their new duet “If I Didn’t Love You.” Their voices blend together perfectly in what we’re sure is the perfect anthem as summer winds down.
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

Carrie Underwood Gave The Best Gift to Mickey Guyton’s Five-Month Old Son

Carrie Underwood may have just given the best gift to Mickey Guyton’s five month old son, Grayson. Is Grayson a golden ticket winner in the making? It sure seems like it!. Underwood sent the toddler a tiny piano, so he can work on his music skills. In the video, we see Guyton, Grayson, and their dog surrounding the piano. Guyton holds her son up to the piano, and he starts to play. Nothing is cuter than a toddler banging on a piano, so this video is really enough to bring a smile to almost anyone’s face.
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Carrie Underwood stuns on skintight spandex woodlands run

Carrie Underwood is looking drop-dead gorgeous while burning off her calories amid woodlands – and with an agenda. The 38-year-old country singer and CALIA by Carrie founder was in full promo mode for her 2015-founded clothing line on Friday, with an Instagram photo showing the American Idol OG mid-workout and kitted out in her gear.
MusicPosted by
Big Frog 104

Carrie Underwood Surprises CMA Summer Jam With Dwight Yoakam [Watch]

Carrie Underwood closed out the first of two nights of the Country Music Association's CMA Summer Jam with a high-energy set and a surprise special guest. Dwight Yoakam joined the superstar onstage at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater on Tuesday night (July 27). Video from the show shows Underwood and Yoakam performing...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Carrie Underwood left hysterical after accidentally killing a bird

Carrie Underwood once accidentally killed a “little bird” when she was on tour, her friend Constantine Maroulis has revealed. The two singers have been pals since they both competed on the 2005 series of ‘American Idol’, which Carrie won. Now, ‘Rock of Ages’ theatre star Constantine has shared his story...
Celebritiescountry1037fm.com

Carrie Underwood Was A ‘Sweaty Hot Mess’ At Weekend Show

Carrie Underwood is back in the business of performing shows, and this past weekend, she played a show at the Summer Jam in Minnesota. While she was hot and claimed she was “melting,” she lit up the stage and had a wonderful time. Carrie shared some pictures of her performing...
Theater & DancePosted by
Wide Open Country

'I Dare You To Love': How Kelly Clarkson and Trisha Yearwood Recorded The Same Song

Twenty twenty-one is a big year for Trisha Yearwood...it's the 30th anniversary of her country music career. To celebrate, she's released a new deluxe edition of her 2019 album Every Girl, and there are three exciting new songs included. Not only does Every Girl: Deluxe feature a re-recording of her debut single (and first No. 1 hit) "She's in Love With the Boy," as well as a duet of A Star is Born's "Shallow" with her husband Garth Brooks, but "I Dare You To Love." If the song sounds similar to Kelly Clarkson's "I Dare You," that's because...it's the same song.
Celebrities963kklz.com

Did Carrie Underwood Scam A Fan?

A man in Pennsylvania said he was contacted by someone he believed to be Carrie Underwood. She asked him for help financially. He thought that if he helped her out, he’d have the opportunity to meet her. She apparently asked him to send payments in the form of Gift Cards, so he went ahead and purchased over $7,000 in Gift Cards and sent the codes to her. Well after he never heard back from her, he started to realize he may have been scammed! YAH THINK! We have more on this ridiculous story and more in today’s Other News!

Comments / 0

Community Policy