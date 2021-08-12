Carrie Underwood’s gospel album, ‘My Savior’, earns her two Dove Awards nominations
Carrie Underwood is continuing to pick up accolades for her spring 2021 faith-based album, My Savior. The project is nominated in two categories at the Gospel Music Association’s upcoming Dove Awards ceremony. My Savior is in the running for Best Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year. Carrie’s duet with gospel mainstay CeCe Winans, “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” also scored a nod in the Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year category.www.weisradio.com
