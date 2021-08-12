Power Savers Alert Today from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Stimulus Checks for the fourth round are being demanded for a long time. The third round of checks was dispatched by the IRS recently. The government did not look particularly interested in assuring any further payments. This made the general public feel insecure. They demanded more checks. The provision of the Stimulus Checks has funded some families. However, many other households were still coping with the ill effects of the pandemic. These families are struggling to meet the basic expenses. Petitions have been signed in huge numbers. Let us discuss below the key factors that have led to the rising demands for the fourth round of payment.