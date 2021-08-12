EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

On the first trading day of the week, the currency pair was not particularly active and the euro recorded a modest loss against the U.S. dollar. The session formed an intraday support at around 1.1766, and the market is showing early signs of reversal. Declines to 1.1740 are possible, and if they get aggressively bought out, the uptrend of the union’s currency will be confirmed.. It is possible that the bulls will try to attack the resistance again at 1.1800 and, if successful, the next targets would be 1.1830 and 1.1900. Today, an increase in activity can be expected around the announcement of the retail sales data for the United States (12:30 GMT) and the statement of FOMC chairman Jerome Powell (17:30 GMT).