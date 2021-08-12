EUR/AUD Daily Outlook
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5885; (P) 1.5940; (R1) 1.5978;. Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains mildly on the downside as fall from 1.6182 short term top would extend. Sustained break of 55 day EMA (now at 1.5879) would argue that choppy corrective rebound from 1.5250 has completed. Deeper fall would be seen to 1.5614 structural support for confirmation. On the upside, above 1.6035 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.6182 high instead.www.actionforex.com
