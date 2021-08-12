Cancel
Poo from young mice improves their elders’ memories

Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubstances made by gut microbes could account for a cognitive boost from faecal transplants. Poo transplants from young mice can enhance cognitive function in older animals. John Cryan at University College Cork in Ireland and his colleagues collected faecal samples from young mice and transplanted them into the guts of elderly mice. They then put the old mice through a series of cognitive tests designed to measure memory, anxiety and learning capacity.

#Mice#Transplants#University College Cork#Poo#Animals
