Late Tuesday night, Aug. 10, the Beatty Volunteer Fire Department was paged out for a structure fire near U.S. Highway 95 mile marker 62. When they arrived they found a mobile home and a smaller trailer fully engulfed in flame. The most they could do was knock the fire down with the limited amount of water they could carry while trying to keep the fire from spreading into the trees next to the structure or causing a wildfire. Luckily, there was no wind to spread the blaze.