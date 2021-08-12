Cancel
Thomas Edison appoints Chief Advancement Officer and Dean

tesu.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Edison State University announces two new leadership appointments that will further the University’s commitment to its mission of delivering high quality education to adult learners while also deepening its relationships with the greater Trenton community and the state of New Jersey. Deb D’Arcangelo has been appointed chief advancement officer...

www.tesu.edu

