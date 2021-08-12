Thomas Edison appoints Chief Advancement Officer and Dean

ATLANTA—Morehouse College has elected alumnus, famed academician, and award-winning author Eddie S. Glaude Jr., Ph.D. ’89 to its Board of Trustees. Chair of Princeton University’s Department of African American Studies and the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor, Dr. Glaude’s scholarship and public appearances explore the complex dynamics of the American experience. He is the author of “Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own,” a New York Times bestseller named one of the best books of the year by Time magazine and winner of the Harriet Beecher Stowe Book Prize. His other well-known books, including “Democracy in Black: How Race Still Enslaves the American Soul,” and “In a Shade of Blue: Pragmatism and the Politics of Black America,” take a wide look at Black communities, the difficulties of race in the United States, and the challenges our democracy face. Another book, “Exodus! Religion, Race and Nation in the Early 19th Century America,” was awarded the Modern Language Association’s William Sanders Scarborough Book Prize.
Comments / 0