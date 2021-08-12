New Roosevelt Island cocktail bar has panoramic views of NYC and the Queensboro Bridge

New York City is full of rooftop bars, most offering a sky-high snapshot of the Big Apple’s expansive skyline. But a new cocktail lounge on Roosevelt Island is providing an even bigger picture, with 360-degree views of three boroughs and a unique perspective of the Queensboro Bridge. Opening this Friday, the aptly named Panorama Room sits on the 18th-floor of the Graduate Roosevelt Island, the first hotel to open on the island.