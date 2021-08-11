Need a Laugh? This Vaccination Comedy Video Stars the Mainer With the World’s Largest Mouth
In July, Scarborough native Samantha Ramsdell was declared to have the largest mouth gape for a female in the entire world by Guinness World Record. She's always known she had a big mouth and has embraced it turning herself into a TikTok sensation, demonstrating just how big her mouth is by stuffing things into it. Giant sandwiches, lots of donuts, even a glass have been out in her mouth and she has such a unique talent that she currently has over 1.7 million followers.z1073.com
