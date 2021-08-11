Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Need a Laugh? This Vaccination Comedy Video Stars the Mainer With the World’s Largest Mouth

By Jeff Parsons
z1073.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn July, Scarborough native Samantha Ramsdell was declared to have the largest mouth gape for a female in the entire world by Guinness World Record. She's always known she had a big mouth and has embraced it turning herself into a TikTok sensation, demonstrating just how big her mouth is by stuffing things into it. Giant sandwiches, lots of donuts, even a glass have been out in her mouth and she has such a unique talent that she currently has over 1.7 million followers.

z1073.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Vaccines
Local
Maine Entertainment
Local
Maine COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Mouth#Comedy#Guinness World Record#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Celebritiesinsideedition.com

Meet the Woman With the World's Biggest Mouth

Samantha Ramsdell became an internet sensation when she started posting wacky videos of what she can fit into her mouth. “People were commenting and giving all of these different food items to try and I would do them, obligingly,” Ramsdell told Inside Edition. The 31-year-old performer holds a Guinness World...
Tillamook, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Kitty’s brings world class comedy to Tillamook in September

Kitty’s Food and Spirits owners Joel and Dana Baker, known for providing the best music and entertainment in the area, are doubling down in September as they have booked the Jokers and Jester Comedy Tour in town for two nights. Jake Daniels, Tony Dijamco and Steve Mazan with the Jokers and Jester Comedy are taking center stage Friday and Saturday Sept. 3-4 for a full night of gut-busting humor as they each perform their signature acts. After the comedy each night the Joel Baker band will be playing so why not warm up with one of the best acts in the country then dance the night away. Shows start at 6:30 p.m. each night and advance tickets are mandatory as there will be standing room only for these shows.
Bonita Springs, FLfloridaweekly.com

Comedy variety show Just For Laughs is back

Just For Laughs is back for more laughter and music at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, at the Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs. Headlining the variety-style show is local comedian Jojo Casillas plus the Laugh-In Comedy Club’s own Jamie Morris returns by popular demand. All tickets for the show at the Moe Auditorium & Film Center are $20.
Behind Viral Videostalesbuzz.com

TikTok Star Sets Guinness Record For World’s Biggest Mouth!

One TikTok star is having the last — and biggest — laugh after setting a world record for having the biggest mouth!. Samantha Ramsdell (above), whose massive maw has helped her gain 1.7 million followers on the platform, was recently confirmed by Guinness World Records to have the world’s largest mouth gape (female), measuring an astounding 6.52 centimeters.
Houston, TXculturemap.com

The Riot Comedy Show presents Live Laugh Love

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Riot Comedy Show will present the monthly tradition of Live Laugh Love. A unique date night, therapy to get over a breakup, or just a fun time with friends, the evening features standup comedy from some of Houston's funniest comedians on dating and relationships.
Video Gamesinlander.com

Free Guy brings dopey comedy and superficial musings to its video-game world

There are a lot of surprisingly heady sci-fi ideas thrown around in Shawn Levy's dumb action comedy Free Guy, but the movie never seems to know what to do with them. It starts with a fun sketch-comedy premise: Guy (Ryan Reynolds) is a nonplayable character (or NPC) in the open-world video game Free City, a Grand Theft Auto-style online multiplayer game full of destruction and mayhem.
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Infamous Dr. Phil Guest Bhad Bhabie Now a Multi-Millionaire

Danielle Bregoli made headlines a few years ago on The Dr. Phil Show. The problem child became known for quipping, "Cash me ousside, howbow dah?" Now, as a rapper called Bhad Bhabie, Bregoli is a multi-millionaire. She discussed her success with Variety. In 2017, Bregoli became the youngest female rapper...
WorldSoompi

Veteran Actress Kim Min Kyung Passes Away

Veteran actress Kim Min Kyung has passed away at the age of 61. On August 17, her agency, DaHong Entertainment, confirmed, “Kim Min Kyung passed away yesterday (August 16).” She is currently laid to rest at a hospital in Seoul and her funeral will take place on August 18. Born...
Family Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

My Brother’s an Incel and I Don’t Know What to Do…

Hi Doc, I’m hoping you can help. Recently my brother and I got into an argument. I was talking about the new Zack Snyder’s Netflix film Army of the Dead and my brother mentioned he did not like said director. When I asked why he brought up that the YouTube channel Geeks and Gamers had done a stream where Zack had denounced them as “nazis” — those were my brothers words.
Auburn, MESun-Journal

Underground Improv comedy troupe delivers night of laughs

MAINE NEWS, NO MATTER WHERE YOU ARE. See other subscriber benefits here. | Already a subscriber? Log in here. Offer available for new subscribers only. This is an introductory offer available for a limited time. Price is before tax. Upon the expiration of this period, you will be charged the standard rate seven days in advance of expiration. Offer subject to change without notice. No refunds.
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

‘Big Mouth,’ ‘The Simpsons’ Mix Social Lessons Into Animated Comedy

The programming for adults vs. programming for kids debate has long been the push-pull in animation. But what about programming about kids that teaches adults important lessons? Several of this year’s animated program Emmy nominees do just that. Comedy Central’s “South Park: The Pandemic Special,” written by series co-creator Trey...
TV & Videosfame10.com

General Hospital Merchandise Sparks Viewer Outrage

When General Hospital (GH) promoted some unusual merchandise on their social media channels on Monday, August 16th, they got a vocal fan response — it just wasn’t the response GH was hoping for!. The divisive merchandise in question are standees — cardboard cut-outs approximating the size and likeness of various...
Warwick, MARecorder

Educational comedy group ‘Laugh & Learn’ coming to Warwick

WARWICK — Imagine a comedy club in a school or a library, and you’ve got “Laugh & Learn,” an educational show for all ages that explains while it entertains. The educational comedy group is coming to Warwick on Friday at 2 p.m. to perform at the Warwick Free Public Library. The program is supported in part by a grant from the Warwick Cultural Council.
Santa Monica, CAgoodmorningamerica.com

Tyra Banks takes a 'wig break' and shows off fresh-faced selfies

Tyra Banks has famously been known to say "smile with your eyes," and she's doing just that in her latest lineup of selfies. On Instagram, the supermodel, businesswoman and television personality gave fans a glimpse of her natural beauty as she showed off a fresh, makeup-free look along with a top-knot hairstyle.
Behind Viral VideosHuffingtonPost

Ryan Ken’s Radical Comedy Is Just What We Need

“Bonjour, Beast!” Ryan Ken calls in the beginning of one of their viral TikTok videos set in the world of “Beauty and the Beast” after the beast is turned human. “Adam? Adam,” their character continues. “You should be patient with me, I’ve known you a long time as Beast. This is all very new.”
Moviesallears.net

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor Opens EARLY in Disney World!

Slowly but surely, more entertainment options are returning to Walt Disney World Resort. We’ve got the reopenings of Beauty and the Beast — Live on Stage and Turtle Talk With Crush on the horizon, and Wonderful World of Animation just came back to Hollywood Studios. Now, it seems that another Disney World show has reopened a bit early!
TV & VideosSFGate

Comfort Food TV: Why Fox, HBO Max, Food Network Whipped Up New Pandemic-Inspired Culinary Series

As the COVID-19 crisis gripped the nation, millions of people went into lockdown and suddenly found a lot of unexpected free time. Some picked up new or long-forgotten hobbies, while others soaked up extra family time. Still others combined the two and began focusing on more involved home-cooked meals. Social media exploded with images, videos and commentary about sourdough starters and banana bread, and that inspired a new wave of unscripted television series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy