Kim White is a makeup artist by trade and an interior design enthusiast all the time. She's also a small space expert, as she demonstrated in her 296-square-foot studio apartment's amazing transformation that's filled with smart storage ideas and tons of style. She recently got the opportunity to "step outside of my comfort zone and do something I'd never done before — decorate someone else's apartment," she writes. "The experience was challenging and rewarding. I hope to have the chance to do it all over again."