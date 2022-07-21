20 best pajamas for women to sleep in style in 2022
We haven’t met a single person who doesn’t like to receive a new pj set. Like, ever.
Not to mention that you can’t go wrong with a matching sleep set or nightgown.
Whether you want to pick up a quality pair for yourself (or, really want to get a headstart on holiday shopping, our exclusive edit is designed for every woman, budget and style preference. ( Related : best men’s pajamas ).
Even if you’re more into loungewear or knock-around linens , it’s never the wrong time to snag a new pajama set, especially when many are currently working from home and wearing sleepwear while wide awake (we’re with you).
To help you feel your best this winter, shop our Top 20 picks for women’s pajamas below. Not only did we cherry pick the best of the best but we also included the No. 1 trending pj set right now: the ruffle-embossed luxe pair from Sleeper .
Before shopping our picks, click to visit some of our favorite retailers for women’s pajamas: Adore Me , Amazon , Anthropologie , Cozy Earth , Eberjey , Free People , J.Crew , LAKE , Lulus , Sleeper , and Underclub .1. Party Pajamas set with double feathers , $320
Introducing the TikTok-famous pj’s that make everyone’s head turn. As a party in a box that’s waiting to be unwrapped, this fun fit is a personal favorite that always makes night time feel luxe.
Plus, it makes for a splurge-worthy gift for anyone.sleeper 2. AnyBody Lush jersey-printed sleep set , $50
Those tie-dye days of quarantine are still in full swing, folks, and QVC has the most adorable set by AnyBody up for grabs. Well-priced and in an adorable blue and yellow pattern, the short-sleeve top and pants duo is something you’ll want to wear all year long — and it’s so cozy, too.qvc 3. Floerns Notch-Collar Printed Sleepwear , $26
If you’re all about the prints and matching sets, Floerns has the perfect Notch-Collar Printed Sleepwear set for you. For less than $30, choose from an array of fun styles to add some summer-time, on-trend charm when catching those ZZZs.amazon 4. Eberjey Gisele long pj set , $128
Eberjey is the poster brand for feel-good, comfy pajamas. Truly, the sets are divine, come in color and trim options for everyone and make an all-around exceptional gift.eberjey 5. Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set , $140, original price: $175
Truthfully, we live in our Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Shorts from Cozy Earth (they’re just that soft). So, there’s no surprise that the brand’s Stretch Knit Bamboo Pajama Set made the cut.
For a simple pair that keeps you snuggly warm (even without a blanket, though we love our weighted ones ), this is the pair to snag.cozy earth 6. Invug Women’s Nightwear , $23
For an affordable women’s pajama set you can wear all year round, you can’t go wrong with Amazon’s basic options. In every color and pattern under the sun, you’re sure to find at least one that tickles your fancy (and, may want to order more than one pair).amazon 7. Ekouaer Women’s Cami & Shorts Set , $25
Sweet and satin is the name of the game with these less-than-$25 pajama set. Serving a subtly sexy look, they’re one of our favorites, for sure. Not to mention, it’s one of the most flattering and breathable options you’ll find.amazon 8. Bedhead Pajamas two-piece classic pj set , $120
Pick up the Bedhead Pajamas two-piece classic PJ set for a classic set that’s clean-looking, chic and comfy for sleep.
Plus, one happy customer rated this a five-out-of-five stars, saying the “comfort, pockets and nice price point — need I say more?”anthropologie 9. J.Crew Eco Dreamiest Long-Sleeve Pajama Set , $98
J.Crew has the cult-favorite classics worth buying. For pajamas, this set is a whopping $60 off and comes in colors for everyone. Not to mention, the trim is lovely.j.crew 10. Lulus Sweetest Dreams Gold Satin Ruffled Two-Piece Pajama Set , $35, original price: $44
Stay on-trend and silky smooth with this satin set from Lulus. Available in six gorgeous colors, this one’s a winner for anyone on your shopping list — yourself included. Not to mention, it makes a great bridesmaid gift .lulus 11. Ekouaer Tie Dye Pajama Set , $21, original price: $25
Let’s talk tie-dye. For an unbeatable price and a hybrid of pjs and loungewear, this Amazon-offered set is one we’re dreaming about. Plus, it’s not a bad idea to add a pop of color to your nighttime routine.amazon 12. Underclub Feminine Floral Satin with Lace Cami and Short Set , $68
With a generous size range (4XL!), Underclub not only has a great intimates subscription model but is serving the daintiest sets designed for the girly girl. We can’t get over this vivid floral print with lace trim that’s less than $75.underclub 13. Aliyah Slip , $25, original price: $50
Keep things flattering and sexy with Adore Me’s wear-all-day Aliyah Slip. It comes in this stunning emerald green shade and blue. No matter what color you snag, we love the lace detailing on the bust and hem.adore me 14. Featherweight Soft Slumber Midi Sleep Dress , $88
How could you resist Beyond Yoga’s Featherweight Soft Slumber Midi Sleep Dress that just looks beyond cozy? Perfect for the warmer months when you want to be cozy, you (or mom) will adore this easy-to-slip-on sleep number.
Not to mention, the brand is inclusive to plus sizing, offering a generous range of tops, bottoms and sets.beyond yoga 15. Intimately Early Night Thermal Shorts , $30
Your sleep just became a little more relaxed and stylish with Intimately’s Early Night Thermal Shorts, available at Free People. They’re the airy and light bottoms your wardrobe is missing and, truthfully, you’ll want to live in them far after your morning coffee.free people 16. LAKE DreamKnit Long-Short Pajama Set , $98
If you want a simplistic, cozier-than-ever set that’s bound to never go out of style, LAKE Pajamas has you covered. Its DreamKnit Long-Short Pajama Set is exactly what it sounds like (plush as can be, that is) and we love the mariner blue color.lake pajamas 17. Stars Above Beautifully Soft Pajama Set , $22
If you’re a hot sleeper, you’ll want to live in the Stars Above Beautifully Soft Pajama Set all year long. It’s less than $25, will instantly make you feel put-together (even when lounging in bed!) and comes in a wide color and print variety — making this set a wonderful gift, too.target 18. Cosabella Bella Relaxed Long Sleeve Top & Pant , $130
Yes, this set is 100% worth the splurge. With a vast size range spanning from XS to 3X, Cosabella’s Bella Relaxed Long Sleeve Top & Pant is, quite literally, the only pajama set that your drawer needs. It’s comfortable, breathable and oh-so-classic — all attributes we look for.cosabella 19. Magic Linen Luni Pajama Set , $74
On par with the linen trend we’ve been loving (see: best linen pants and best linen dresses ), there’s a brand dedicated to making all the lightweight, easy-breezy styles you’ll love: Magic Linen.
Its Luni Pajama Set comes in tan and blush and even doubles as loungewear . Plus, it’s less than $100, serving as the slight splurge worth adding to your cart.magic linen 20. Quince 100% Washable Silk Pajama Button-Up Top , $60, original price: $190
If you already have a trusty pair of sleep shorts at home, don’t fret. Quince’s 100% Washable Silk Pajama Button-Up Top is the sleep separate you need. It’s airy, comes in blue and tan as well and is on sale for nearly 70% off.
What’s more, it pairs well with the brand’s matching 100% Washable Silk Pajama Shorts ($50) and 100% Washable Silk Pajama Pants ($80).quince
