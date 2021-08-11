Cancel
How many acts are there in Back 4 Blood?

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to know how many acts there are in Back 4 Blood? Back 4 Blood’s act structure differs from Left 4 Dead’s campaigns by splitting up the missions into different chapters. A typical Left 4 Dead campaign lasts just under an hour, whereas Back 4 Blood’s lengthy acts can last up to two hours. When you start to throw corruption cards into the mix, the length of each mission can vary significantly depending on how difficult you make the zombie game.

