How many acts are there in Back 4 Blood?

Back 4 Blood is only a few months away from release, and players are on the edge of their seats to know how to sign up for the Back 4 Blood Early Access. The official beta for the game was released today, August 5! If you want to know whether or not you like a game before you buy it, betas are the best way to find out. Back 4 Blood is a first-person co-op shooter game. This game was developed by Turtle Rock Studios, the same creators from the Left 4 Dead franchise. The real question is, how to get early access to the Back 4 Blood Open Beta? There are two different start dates for the Back 4 Blood open beta.