Over the past year, the third since Opportunity Zones first debuted, home prices have gone up in 75% of the so-designated census tracts nationwide. This insight comes courtesy of the latest Opportunity Zones (OZ) report from ATTOM, which also says that year-over-year median prices went up by at least 15% in half of the OZ tracts studied. A lot of this increase may be a byproduct of the high-demand housing market, however.