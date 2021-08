From the National Weather Service - Duluth MN - August 14, 2021. Temperatures will remain on the warmer side through the early part of next week, with highs mostly in the 80s to around 90, with cooler values to the east and near Lake Superior. Clear or Mostly Clear skies will allow for good night time Perseid meteor shower viewing, and plenty of sunshine during the daytime. The dry weather will keep near-critical fire weather conditions through Monday.