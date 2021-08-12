Delbert Charles “Deb” Lang, 95, of Marietta, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021. He was born April 18, 1926, to the late Joseph and Mary Arnold Lang. Deb, as he was better known, entered the Army in Nov. 1944, serving in the European Theater during WWII and he was discharged in 1946. Upon his return from the service, he started working at Schott Truck and Equipment. Delbert and Norma Stollar were united in marriage on May 18, 1948, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Churchtown, Ohio. Delbert and his wife Norma started their business in Watertown, Ohio on April 6, 1952, as Lang Farm Equipment. They moved the business and also their residence to Marietta in June of 1954. Later the business moved to Rt 7 south changing the name to Lang Outdoor Power and Equipment. In 1994 the business was sold to their son, V. Douglas Lang. Deb continued to work in the business as long as his health permitted. Delbert was an active member of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, ushering the early mass for 30 years. He was a member and Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 478. He also was a Past Faithful Navigator of the 4th Degree of the Bishop Hartley Assembly. He had been on the advisory board of the Ohio Farm and Power Equipment Association. He was a member of the VFW Post 5108. Deb enjoyed people and traveling, golf, dancing and bowling.