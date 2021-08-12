Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marietta, OH

Delbert Charles “Deb” Lang

Marietta Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelbert Charles “Deb” Lang, 95, of Marietta, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021. He was born April 18, 1926, to the late Joseph and Mary Arnold Lang. Deb, as he was better known, entered the Army in Nov. 1944, serving in the European Theater during WWII and he was discharged in 1946. Upon his return from the service, he started working at Schott Truck and Equipment. Delbert and Norma Stollar were united in marriage on May 18, 1948, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Churchtown, Ohio. Delbert and his wife Norma started their business in Watertown, Ohio on April 6, 1952, as Lang Farm Equipment. They moved the business and also their residence to Marietta in June of 1954. Later the business moved to Rt 7 south changing the name to Lang Outdoor Power and Equipment. In 1994 the business was sold to their son, V. Douglas Lang. Deb continued to work in the business as long as his health permitted. Delbert was an active member of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, ushering the early mass for 30 years. He was a member and Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 478. He also was a Past Faithful Navigator of the 4th Degree of the Bishop Hartley Assembly. He had been on the advisory board of the Ohio Farm and Power Equipment Association. He was a member of the VFW Post 5108. Deb enjoyed people and traveling, golf, dancing and bowling.

www.mariettatimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Watertown, OH
Marietta, OH
Obituaries
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Vincent, OH
City
Marietta, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
James
Person
Danielle Robinson
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The European Theater#Lang Farm Equipment#The Vfw Post 5108#Military Honors#St Mary S School#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Army
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Analysis: Defiant Biden is face of chaotic Afghan evacuation

Four presidents share responsibility for the missteps in Afghanistan that accumulated over two decades. But only President Joe Biden will be the face of the war’s chaotic, violent conclusion. The president fought that reality Monday as he spread blame for the Taliban’s swift and complete recapture of Afghanistan. He pointed...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy