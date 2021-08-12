DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac

Cancel
Apply through Aug. 20 for special youth deer hunts. Hunters can apply for special youth hunt permits through Friday, Aug. 20. Youth special firearms hunt applicants must be at least age 12 and under 16 by the beginning hunt date; youth special archery hunt applicants must be at least 12 and under 18 by the beginning hunt date. There is a limited number of permits for each hunt, with the individual hunts taking place on various dates during the fall in state parks and a national wildlife refuge. Adults must accompany youth during these hunts. More information is available in on the DNR website. Special youth deer hunts are different from the statewide youth deer season that does not require an application and takes place Oct. 21-24.

