Lancaster County, NE

City Announces Traffic Recommendations for Garth Brooks Concert

Lincoln, Nebraska
 5 days ago

Several other downtown weekend events will affect traffic and parking

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities today announced recommended routes for drivers attending the Garth Brooks concert Saturday, August 14 at Memorial Stadium. Multiple street closures and multiple events during the weekend will affect travel in and around downtown Lincoln. Beginning at 5 p.m., Lincoln and UNL Police will direct downtown traffic.

Priority routes:

Visitors to Lincoln are encouraged to arrive early and use the following routes to avoid closures and delays:

  • I-80/Highway 77 (from west) – Take exit 397, follow Hwy. 77 south, take the Rosa Parks Way exit east, and follow South 10th Street into downtown
  • Highway 77 (from south) – Take the Rosa Parks Way exit east, and follow South 10th Street into downtown
  • I-80/Cornhusker Hwy. (from east) – Take exit 409, follow Cornhusker Hwy. and turn south on State Fair Park Drive and continue west on Salt Creek Roadway
  • I-80/I-180 – Take exit 401a, merge onto I-180 south, then merge onto Ninth Street. Expect delays using this route.
  • Lincoln residents traveling downtown from the north should follow Antelope Valley Parkway to Salt Creek Roadway. Drivers from the south should follow Normal Boulevard/Capitol Parkway to “N” Street downtown.

City parking options:

Parking meters are enforced Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors may park at any meter all day for only $10 with the PassportParking app available at https://qrco.de/bcICCF. For more information about reserved parking and other downtown parking options, visit parkandgo.org. Park and Go facilities are credit card only for event parking:

  • Red 1 Garage, 555 "R" Street – $20
  • Green 2 Garage, 530 "P" Street – $20
  • Blue 3 Garage, 535 "P" Street – $20
  • Lumberworks Garage, 700 “N" Street – $20
  • Haymarket Garage, 848 “Q” Street – $20
  • Market Place Garage, 925 “Q” Street – $20
  • Que Place Garage, 1111 “Q” Street – $20
  • Larson Garage, 1317 “Q” Street – $20
  • University Square Garage, 101 N. 14th St. – $20
  • Depot South Lot, Seventh and “O” streets – $20
  • North Bottoms Lot, 1310 Charleston Street – $20
  • Center Park Garage, 1120 “N” Street – $12

StarTran shuttle service:

Concertgoers can park at six convenient locations around Lincoln for transportation to and from the concert. The cost of this service is $5 each way or $10 roundtrip, per person. To buy advance tickets on your mobile phone, text “TOKEN” to 41411 to receive the download link. Present your ticket on your phone when boarding the bus to and from the concert (you must be able to access the internet when boarding). Masks are required and shuttles are cash only. No bills larger than $20 will be accepted at the lots and exact change is preferred. Shuttles will drop off and pickup on “R” Street between 12th and 14th streets. Continuous shuttle service is available from 5 to 6:15 p.m. from these locations:

  • Municipal Service Center, 949 W. Bond St. (take I-80 exit 399, follow Northwest 12th Street north and turn right on West Bond Street)
  • North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St. (take I-80 exit 403, follow North 27th Street south and turn left onto Folkways Boulevard)
  • Gateway Mall, 61st and “O” streets, former Sears lot on the southeast side
  • Southeast Community College, 8800 “O” St., bus stop in the main lot
  • Holmes Lake, 70th and Normal streets, lot 5, west end of the park on Holmes North Shore Road
  • Southwest High School, 7001 S. 14th St.

Other downtown street closures:

  • 14th Street between “O” and “P” streets – Zoofest, Thursday, August 12 and Friday, August 13
  • “N” Street between 14th and 16th streets and Centennial Mall South between “M” and “O” streets – Lincoln on the Streets, Friday, August 13
  • Seventh and Eighth streets, Canopy Street between “P” and “Q” streets, “P” Street between Seventh and Eighth streets and “Q” Street between Seventh and Canopy streets – Haymarket Farmers Market, Saturday, August 14
  • Stadium Drive west of the stadium will be closed to all vehicles. Passenger drop-off and pick-up will not be allowed in front of the stadium before or after the concert.
  • 17th Street from "R" to “X” streets on the UNL City Campus

For more information on concert shuttles, visit lincoln.ne.gov (search: garth brooks). Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

City Urges Caution Around Projects Near Schools

Seven additional school zones will see improvements. With school beginning Monday, August 16, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) urges drivers and pedestrians to use caution around Lincoln on the Move and other street projects located near schools. Lincoln on the Move is a six-year street program that will invest an additional $78 million towards street projects in Lincoln.
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portions of Two Streets to Close Tuesday and Wednesday

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) will close portions of two streets on Tuesday, August 10 and Wednesday, August 11 for water and pavement repairs:. Tuesday, August 10 – North 48th Street between Adams and Fremont streets. The sidewalk on the west side of the intersection of North 48th and Hartley streets will be closed. The John Dietrich Bike Trail along North 48th Street will remain open. StarTran bus route 48-North 48th will be detoured during this work. This project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, August 20.
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of Southpointe Trail Now Closed

The Southpointe Trail in front of Scott Middle School, 2200 Pine Lake Rd. is now closed for repairs to the school driveway. Work is scheduled to be completed early next week. Signs will be posted marking the closed section. Trail users are advised to use Ridge Road and Hazel Scott Drive to bypass the area.
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to Chris Sayre Musical Performance

Aging Partners invites older adults and the public to a musical performance by Chris Sayre on Thursday, August 12. The show will be at 6:30 p.m. in the enclosed shelter at Van Dorn Park, Ninth and Van Dorn streets (enter the park from Ninth Street via High Street). There is a $5 fee. Seating is limited and reservations are required by calling 402-441-7158.
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Citywide Asphalt Sealing Project Begins August 4

Beginning Wednesday, August 4, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) will begin a citywide asphalt sealing project. This project is scheduled to be completed by August 11, weather permitting. The streets being treated include:. Wednesday, August 4. Northwest 10th Street from West Harvest Drive to Northwest Gary Street. North Ninth Street...
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Celebrate National Night Out With Free Events August 3

The public is invited to celebrate National Night Out with two free events Tuesday, August 3. The annual event promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood awareness, friendship and support. At the events, residents will have the opportunity to meet local law enforcement members and other first responders while enjoying refreshments in a family environment.
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of Bison Trail to Close August 2

Beginning Monday, August 2, the Bison Trail on the east side of Van Dorn Park will be closed for trail repairs and installation of a historic marker. The work is scheduled to be completed mid-week. Signs will be posted marking the closed section. A detour route is not available for this section, please plan accordingly.
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of Normal Boulevard to Close July 20

Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, westbound Normal Boulevard between South 40th and South 48th streets will be closed for wastewater main repair. The sidewalk on the north side of Normal Boulevard will also be closed in this area during the work. Access to homes will be maintained. This project is scheduled to be completed by July 27.

