Marion County Board of Supervisors review plans for Smash Park

KNOXVILLE — The Marion County Board of Supervisors reviewed a presentation highlighting the Prairie Ridge Commercial Renewal Plan, focusing specifically on the development of Smash Park.

Pella City Administration Mike Nardini gave a presentation on the location for the new park. The entertainment restaurant and bar was first opened in West Des Moines.

The establishment will soon open a building in Pella as their first expansion. The location will be located just south of Highway 163 at exit 40, and it broke ground in June.

“Since Smash Park made their announcement to locate in Pella and Marion County, we've had additional commercial interest on the Western side of the community as well,” Nardini said. “We think it's something that could be an anchor that could attract additional commercial development for Marion County, which is great for everyone.”

The board will take official action on the plan during their next meeting.

Afterwards, the board approved vacating a portion of 130th Place, which is located two miles south of Knoxville.

The area is known to go under water during flash flooding events, so the board was recommended to approve the motion.

The next Marion County Board of Supervisors meeting will be on Monday, Aug. 24, beginning at 9 a.m.