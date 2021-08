On Friday 7/23/21 at approximately 2045 hours, Newville Borough Police were traveling westbound on the first block of East Main Street. At this time, police were passed in the opposite direction by a dark in color Honda Accord. Said vehicle had a gas pump handle and hose hanging from the gas tank which was dragging on the road as they were driving. Police activated their emergency lights and safely turned around to follow the vehicle. The vehicle then pulled into the parking lot of Saylors Market on 37 Carlisle Road, Newville PA. Police then made contact with the driver who was identified as Harry Pytak (67) of Shermansdale, PA.