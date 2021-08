The Sixth Annual Dog Days of Summer Big Dog Race was held at Miller Central Speedway in Miller on Saturday. Several local auto racers saw action in their respective races. Local highlights include Pierre’s Bruce Scot leading the way by placing second in the first heat of the Pump-N-Pak Pure Stocks race. Highmore’s Jace Baloun placed fourth in the feature race, while Scott placed sixth. Highmore’s Jayme Peterson placed fourth in the WISSOTA Midwest Mods feature race, while Fort Pierre’s Brandon Hoftiezer placed seventh. Peterson also placed third in the second heat. Fort Pierre’s Damon Hoftiezer placed sixth in the WISSOTA Super Stock feature race.