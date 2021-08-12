All you need to know: Twister City Enduro presented by Broadway Truck & Auto set for October 16th, 2021
We will be running a straight 150 laps or 2 hours. Payout is $1000 to win, and paying the top 10. $100 pre-entry fee by 8/16/2021 or after is $150, we are only accepting the 1st 100 entries NO EXCEPTIONS. You may pay and register at the track at the races prior to the enduro or you may send registration and money to: 81 Speedway 7700 N. Broadway Park City KS 67219.www.myracepass.com
