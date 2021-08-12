All you need to know: Twister City Enduro presented by Broadway Truck & Auto set for October 16th, 2021

The 24 Hours of Le Mans has already begun at the time of publishing, but, as you might guess, it will run for another 21 hours. Toyota's GR010s, the only cars designed by a major manufacturer for the new Le Mans Hypercar regulations, are the heavy favorites to win the 2021 race. With such a significant pace advantage, their battle will be against themselves as much as it is against the lone Alpine-branded 2020 LMP1 car grandfathered into the top class.