Nobelpharma Signs a License Agreement for ProBioGen’s Vaccine Manufacturing Platform AGE1.CR.pIX®
BERLIN, Germany, August 12, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- ProBioGen is pleased to announce that Nobelpharma has signed a license agreement for the use of the AGE1.CR.pIX vaccine production platform to develop their lead vaccine. The signing of the agreement is yet another milestone in a series of fruitful collaborations between Nobelpharma and ProBioGen, among them the successful development of a highly efficient manufacturing process for Nobelpharma's highly relevant viral vaccine.www.b3cnewswire.com
Comments / 0