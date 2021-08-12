Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Nobelpharma Signs a License Agreement for ProBioGen’s Vaccine Manufacturing Platform AGE1.CR.pIX®

b3cnewswire.com
 4 days ago

BERLIN, Germany, August 12, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- ProBioGen is pleased to announce that Nobelpharma has signed a license agreement for the use of the AGE1.CR.pIX vaccine production platform to develop their lead vaccine. The signing of the agreement is yet another milestone in a series of fruitful collaborations between Nobelpharma and ProBioGen, among them the successful development of a highly efficient manufacturing process for Nobelpharma's highly relevant viral vaccine.

www.b3cnewswire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pix#Probiogen#Rapid#Gmp#Iso#Ema#Javascript#Culture Media#Cell Proliferation#Viral Vaccines#Virus Cultivation#Commerce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Marketsatlantanews.net

Stringent Government Regulations For Emission Control Is Primary Factor To Drive Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Demand

Fact.MR uses a bottom-up data collection approach for collecting Automotive Engine Encapsulation market demand side historical and base year data. The historical and base year Automotive Engine Encapsulation market sizing is based on the vehicle production and vehicle parc (fleet on road). For OEM Automotive Engine Encapsulation market analysis, the...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

VSBLTY Enters Into License Agreement With Radar USA for Security Product Offering

PHILADELPHIA, PA — VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) this week announced that it has entered into a license agreement with RADAR USA, Inc. to develop a security product offering and associated services for sale in the United States and Canada. RADAR USA was formed in 2021 as a collaboration between VSBLTY and RADAR APP in Mexico, where the security network deployment has reached 10,000 cameras.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Splenomegaly Therapeutics Market in Europe is expanding alongside advancements in healthcare research and testing in EU nations | TMR Research Study

The demand within the global market for splenomegaly therapeutics has been rising on account of advancements in the field of spleen-care. Unusual enlargement of the spleen due to a variety of reasons results in a condition known as splenomegaly. The adverse effects of splenomegaly on human health have paved way for the growth of the global splenomegaly therapeutics market. The spleen is located upper left quadrant of the human abdomen, and enlargement of the spleen can cause severe problems for the suffering individual. Diseases and disorders related to the abdomen can have a severe impact on the overall health of individuals. Hence, it is important to ensure that enlargement of the spleen in the abdominal area is treated with swiftness and urgency.
Medical & Biotechb3cnewswire.com

VERAXA Biotech and Indivumed Cooperate on the Development of Precision Oncology Antibody Drugs

HEIDELBERG and HAMBURG, Germany, August 10, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- VERAXA Biotech GmbH, Heidelberg, and Indivumed GmbH, Hamburg, announced today their agreement to jointly discover modulatory and functional antibodies against several targets that are relevant for colorectal cancer. The targets have been identified by Indivumed’s discovery solution platform nRavel®, only two months after its launch. The antibody development and commercialization will be performed by Indivumed’s subsidiary, Ix Therapeutics.
Businessaustinnews.net

Telkonet Signs Stock Purchase Agreement with VDA Group

Strategic Transaction Will Expand Companies' Reach and Create Opportunity for Global Leadership in Intelligent Automation, Occupancy-based Energy Management and Iot Technology through a Collective World-wide Presence. WAUKESHA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB:TKOI) ('Telkonet') and VDA Group S.p.A. ('VDA') today announced that they have entered...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement With Dartmouth College

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the " Company" or " Algernon") a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Dartmouth College ("Dartmouth") to acquire the rights to a method of use patent for treating neuroendocrine cancers which express functional N-methyl-D-aspartate ("NMDA") receptors.
Raleigh, NCTimes Union

Oransi and Aviemore Sign Definitive Merger Agreement Creating Unparalleled American Air Purification Manufacturing Company

RALEIGH, N.C. (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Oransi, a leading air purification company known for its efficient, intuitive and reliable products, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Motion Control Technology company, Aviemore. The veteran-owned air purification company will utilize Aviemore’s unique proprietary technologies to create best-in-class air purifiers at its new manufacturing facility in Radford, Virginia, where the company is creating more than 100 new jobs.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

InterDigital Signs Licensing Agreement with Xiaomi

WILMINGTON, DE — InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) this week announced it has entered into a multi-year, worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-bearing license with Xiaomi. The license covers Xiaomi’s cellular-enabled mobile devices under InterDigital’s standard essential patents related to cellular wireless (including 3G, 4G and 5G), WiFi and HEVC video technology. As part of...
Industryparabolicarc.com

LeoLabs & New Zealand Sign Multi-year Agreement for the Spatial Regulation Platform

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (MBIE PR) — The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) today announced a multi-year agreement between the New Zealand Space Agency and LeoLabs, Inc. to develop the world’s most advanced Regulatory and Space Sustainability Platform. The platform will improve the ability to implement responsible stewardship of...
Gaithersburg, MDPosted by
TheStreet

BioNTech Completes Acquisition Of Kite's Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform And Manufacturing Facility In Gaithersburg, Maryland

MAINZ, Germany & Santa Monica, USA, August 4, 2021 - BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, "BioNTech") and Kite , a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD, "Kite") today announced the closing of the acquisition of the solid tumor neoantigen T cell receptor (TCR) R&D platform and clinical manufacturing facility's assets and leases in Gaithersburg, MD, from Kite. The transaction was announced on July 19, 2021.
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

NorthStar, GE Healthcare sign agreement

BELOIT — NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, and GE Healthcare recently signed an exclusive agreement for the manufacturing and distribution of iodine-123 (I-123) capsules in the United States. Under the contract terms, GE Healthcare’s Pharmaceutical Diagnostics unit will manufacture and supply NorthStar with I-123 capsules under the NorthStar label using a...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes And GE Healthcare Sign Exclusive U.S. Manufacturing And Distribution Agreement

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, a global innovator in the development, production and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals used for medical imaging and therapeutic applications, and GE Healthcare today announced the signing of an exclusive agreement for the manufacturing and distribution of iodine-123 (I-123) capsules in the United States. Under the contract terms, GE Healthcare's Pharmaceutical Diagnostics unit will manufacture and supply NorthStar with I-123 capsules under the NorthStar label using a new, state-of-the-art production system at its facility in Arlington Heights, Ill. Upon receipt of the required regulatory approvals, NorthStar will retain exclusive U.S. marketing and distribution rights for these I-123 capsules, which will be available in 100µCi and 200µCi formulations.
Exton, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Melior Pharmaceuticals Announces Execution of License Agreement for Armesocarb by Adhera Therapeutics

EXTON, PA — Melior Pharmaceuticals announced that it completed a definitive licensing agreement with Adhera Therapeutics, Inc . (OTCPK: ATRX) for Melior’s Parkinson’s disease (PD) candidate, MLR-1019 (armesocarb). As with all of Melior’s drug candidates, MLR-1019 is a repositioned drug that has demonstrated safety and tolerability in previous clinical studies.
Nevada Statecdcgamingreports.com

Nevada: Spin Games announces content licensing agreement with Rising Digital

Spin Games, a Reno-based technology and interactive content company, announced Wednesday it has entered into a content licensing agreement with Rising Digital to deploy Rising Digital’s slot game content to customers in North America. Rising Digital, based in Las Vegas, develops and publishes slot and table games, social and mobile...
AgricultureLas Vegas Herald

Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Veolia Water, Originclear, AECOM, BASF SE

Latest released the research study on Global Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT). The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Suez SA (France),Veolia Water Company (France),Dow Water & Process Solutions Inc. (United States),Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (United States),Originclear (United States),AECOM (United States),BASF SE (Germany),Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands),Organo Corporation (Japan)

Comments / 0

Community Policy