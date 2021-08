Save the River recently sent this letter advocating for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations to area mayors and town supervisors:. “The sale of electric vehicles is growing in the [United States] and Canada as the population searches for more energy efficient vehicles. As more electric cars and trucks arrive in our area, they will be searching for charging stations. Save the River/Upper St. Lawrence Riverkeeper encourages your municipality to consider installing strategically located level 2 EV or fast charge electric charging stations that would be accessible to visitors and seasonal residents. The installation of these charging stations would be a welcome addition to our towns and villages and an encouragement for tourists to visit our spectacular area.