It’s no secret: Home prices in the U.S. have soared this year. Driven largely by a deep inventory shortage, historically low mortgage rates, and intense homebuyer demand, homes are now more expensive than they were at the end of last year. Phoenix ranked eighth of all MSAs in the U.S. Phoenix experienced the eighth largest percentage change in median home prices among all U.S. metro areas at 9.43%, with a jump in home prices from $344,770 in December 2020 to $377,267 in June 2021.