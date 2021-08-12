Cancel
Economy

People on the Move

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSVP, Commercial Banking Market Leader at PNC Financial Services Group , Inc. Kevin is responsible for leading PNC's Commercial Banking business in Dallas. His team provides clients with a comprehensive set of financial products and services to help achieve their financial objectives. With nearly 30 years of industry experience, Kevin has served in leadership roles with several national banks focused on developing business relationships. He is a graduate of the NY Institute of Technology and The Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Delaware.

RetailBiz Times

Notable Marketing Executives: Angela Nicloy

Number of years working in your current industry: 13.5. Undergrad degree/university: UW-Whitewater, BA Communications, Public Relations. As director of marketing, Angela Nicloy is responsible for corporate marketing, print services and client marketing projects for Pewaukee-based Hamacher Resource Group. Nicloy joined HRG a year ago in what was the company’s 40th...
New York City, NYTimes Union

The Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of 2021

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of 2021. As the financial technology sector continues to evolve, thousands of women in leadership roles help propel their companies and its products to more competitive positions in the market. The women nominated and selected for this year’s awards have demonstrated exceptional skill in their respective positions. They were evaluated based on substantive reviews from peers and colleagues both within their organization and from across the industry. Their positions range from founder and C-level executives to product and operations heads to human resources and marketing officers, among others.
Travelbizjournals

Travel fintech unicorn Hopper raises $175M

Many travel tech companies in the Bay State made layoffs in the past year and had to rethink their offerings after the pandemic disrupted the travel industry. Needham-based Tripadvisor Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP), which in 2020 cut hundreds of workers citing the industry's "darkest of days," launched a subscription product. Boston startup Lola.com, which laid off nearly one-third of its workforce, expanded its software to track not only business travel expenses but all business expenses in real time. At Hopper, which last year made layoffs as well, new financial products have been in the works since 2019, CEO Frederic Lalonde said.
Economympamag.com

Movement Mortgage hires SVP of non-agency lending as part of jumbo product expansion

As part of its jumbo product line expansion, Movement Mortgage has tapped industry expert Anna Benz to lead the company’s non-agency lending division. The retail lender has announced the appointment of Benz as its new senior vice president of non-agency lending. In this role, Benz will also oversee product development, credit policy, underwriting, and sales support of Movement’s non-agency unit.
Economybizjournals

Jamey Sepulveda

Jamey Sepulveda focuses on public accounting, including individual, corporate, partnership, and non-profit taxation. Her 5 years of corporate management experience have given her unique insights into the challenges business owners face. This has continued to inspire her as she leverages that knowledge to “provide efficient solutions and foster strong client relationships.” She is adept at QuickBooks and enjoys helping clients understand how they can best use the software for their business.
Worldcrowdfundinsider.com

National Bank of Bahrain Initiates Digital Banking Challenge

The Challenge is open to all Bahraini youth to develop new and creative solutions focused on NBB’s new digital banking app. In line with Bahrain’s Vision 2030 objectives, the Challenge aims to contribute in “upskilling” Bahraini youth digital capabilities and enable them to explore various emerging tech trends. The challenge...
Businessbizjournals

Market research firm Mintel appoints new SVP of consulting for the Americas

Mintel has appointed Marie Becker as senior vice president, head of consulting for the Americas. Becker joins the market research firm from insights and strategy consultancy Ignite 360, where she was senior vice president. She previously spent 13 years at Wells Fargo, holding roles in consumer insights and strategy as...
Buffalo, NYbizjournals

Forge Buffalo fuels job placement for explosive startup and tech ecosystem

Buffalo's startup and tech ecosystem is growing at warp speed. The proverbial snowball is rolling downhill, and high-growth companies like ACV, Squire, HiOperator, Circuit Clinical, Kyklo, Oddo, HELIXintel, PostProcess Technologies, and more are rising at a rapid pace and thriving in Western New York. As a result, a growing community of job seekers looking to break free from their corporate cubicles are meeting this movement head-on. Western New York, meet Forge Buffalo.
Businessaithority.com

Periscope Equity Makes Platform Investment In Leading Healthcare-Focused Cybersecurity Firm

Investment in CyberMaxx will accelerate growth and product innovation. Periscope Equity, a lower middle-market private equity firm focused on investments in technology-enabled business services, announced that it has invested in CyberMaxx, LLC through a recapitalization in partnership with management. CyberMaxx provides the healthcare industry with a full suite of services...
Businessbankingexchange.com

US Bank, Congressional Bank Strike Fintech Partnership Deals

As technology upgrades become more and more important for banks post-pandemic, US Bank and Congressional Bank have become the latest to enter partnerships with fintech firms. US Bank has agreed to buy Bento Technologies, also known as Bento for Business, for an undisclosed fee. The deal is expected to complete...
Businessfinancialadvisoriq.com

JPMorgan Nabs Goldman Sachs Exec to Head Wealth Partners Unit

JPMorgan says it has appointed Jessica Douieb as head of Wealth Partners at JPMorgan Advisors. In her new role, Douieb will support wealth partners and ultra high net worth clients, working closely with the firm’s regional directors and reporting to Phil Sieg, CEO of JPMorgan Advisors, according to the company.
Economybizjournals

Mary Beth Hanson

Director of Communications and Marketing at Center for Economic Inclusion. Mary Beth Hanson joins the staff of the Center for Economic Inclusion, the nation’s first organization created exclusively to close racial wealth gaps and accelerate shared accountability to achieve regional inclusive economic growth. As Director of Communications and Marketing, Mary Beth is responsibility for guiding and implementing innovative strategies to achieve the Center's mission, support each programmatic area, drive policy change, and serve as a thought-partner to executive leadership.
Businessfinextra.com

ClearScore appoints Grant Foley from NoteMachine as CFO

ClearScore, the UK’s leading credit marketplace, is pleased to announce the appointment of Grant Foley as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Effective from 1st June 2021, Grant has been brought on board to support the Group operating in the UK, South Africa and Australia serving 14 million users and nearly 200 financial institutions. Grant will grow a world-class finance, legal and regulatory function to support ClearScore in its ambitious global and new vertical growth plans.
Businessfinextra.com

JP Morgan and AmEx invest in Plaid

Open banking platform Plaid has topped up its Series D financing round with investments from JP Morgan Private Capital Growth Equity Partners and Amex Ventures. The amount invested was not disclosed but it comes four months after the initial $425 million Series D, which valued Plaid at $13.5 billion. That...
Computersaithority.com

CloudLinux Appoints David Mello As Chief Experience Officer

CloudLinux, Inc., the company behind the successful CloudLinux operating system widely used in the hosting community, has appointed Dave Mello to the position of chief experience officer (CXO). In this newly created role Mello is responsible for the strategy and execution of the customer experience and engagement journey with CloudLinux, and will lead teams including technical support, professional services and customer education. He will report directly to Igor Seletskiy, CloudLinux CEO, and serve alongside the broader CloudLinux executive team to design new programs and systems to improve customer relationships, retention, support, services and overall satisfaction.
Businessaithority.com

GoFor Announces New Additions To Executive Team With Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer And Chief Analytics & Development Officer

Leading last mile delivery company appoints finance and data analytics veterans to growing executive team. GoFor, North America’s leading marketplace for last mile, renewable logistics, has announced the appointment of Daphne Huang as Chief Financial Officer and Gary Porter as Chief Analytics & Development Officer. Huang and Porter will be key members of the company’s leadership team and provide important strategic, financial and public capital markets capabilities as the company prepares for the expected high-volume growth of GoFor’s business operations domestically and abroad.
Businessaithority.com

Mandiant Appoints Vikram Ramesh As Chief Marketing Officer

Tech industry executive to drive marketing strategy and amplification around the Mandiant brand. Mandiant, a part of FireEye, Inc. announced that Vikram Ramesh, who has a track record of leading highly effective and measurable strategies as a marketing executive, has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Ramesh reports to FireEye Mandiant President and Chief Operating Officer John Watters.
Economybizjournals

Why this Durham firm went to Australia for latest acquisition

An expanding contract research laboratory in Durham went around the world to find its latest acquisition – a move designed to take advantage of tax incentives as it grows. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices York Simpson Underwood Realty. |. |. |. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of...

