People on the Move
SVP, Commercial Banking Market Leader at PNC Financial Services Group , Inc. Kevin is responsible for leading PNC's Commercial Banking business in Dallas. His team provides clients with a comprehensive set of financial products and services to help achieve their financial objectives. With nearly 30 years of industry experience, Kevin has served in leadership roles with several national banks focused on developing business relationships. He is a graduate of the NY Institute of Technology and The Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Delaware.www.bizjournals.com
