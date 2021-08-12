People on the Move

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of 2021. As the financial technology sector continues to evolve, thousands of women in leadership roles help propel their companies and its products to more competitive positions in the market. The women nominated and selected for this year’s awards have demonstrated exceptional skill in their respective positions. They were evaluated based on substantive reviews from peers and colleagues both within their organization and from across the industry. Their positions range from founder and C-level executives to product and operations heads to human resources and marketing officers, among others.