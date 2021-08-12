Cancel
Potential cardiorenal benefits of efpeglenatide in diabetes

By Jacques Ma ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0547-3179
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Building on previous cardiovascular outcome trials with glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists, the AMPLITUDE-O trial reported significant improvements in major adverse cardiovascular and kidney outcomes with efpeglenatide in type 2 diabetes. A longer-term trial with dose-dependent analysis on kidney outcome components will better define the effects of efpeglenatide in the diabetic kidney.

www.nature.com

ScienceNature.com

Effect of adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure: a randomized clinical trial

Acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) is the leading cause of hospitalization in patients aged 65 years or older, and most of them present with congestion. The use of hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) may increase the response to loop diuretics. To evaluate the effect of adding HCTZ to furosemide on congestion and symptoms in patients with ADHF. This randomized clinical trial compared HCTZ 50 mg versus placebo for 3 days in patients with ADHF and signs of congestion. The primary outcome of the study was daily weight reduction. Secondary outcomes were change in creatinine, need for vasoactive drugs, change in natriuretic peptides, congestion score, dyspnea, thirst, and length of stay. Fifty-one patients were randomized—26 to the HCTZ group and 25 to the placebo group. There was an increment of 0.73 kg/day towards additional weight reduction in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: − 1.78 ± 1.08 kg/day vs placebo: − 1.05 ± 1.51 kg/day; p = 0.062). In post hoc analysis, the HCTZ group demonstrated significant weight reduction for every 40 mg of intravenous furosemide (HCTZ: − 0.74 ± 0.47 kg/40 mg vs placebo: − 0.33 ± 0.80 kg/40 mg; p = 0.032). There was a trend to increase in creatinine in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: 0.50 ± 0.37 vs placebo: 0.27 ± 0.40; p = 0.05) but no significant difference in onset of acute renal failure (HCTZ: 58% vs placebo: 41%; p = 0.38). No differences were found in the remaining outcomes. Adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure did not cause significant difference in daily body weight reduction compared to placebo. In analysis adjusted to the dose of intravenous furosemide, adding HCTZ 50 mg to furosemide resulted in a significant synergistic effect on weight loss.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Trajectories of kidney function in diabetes: a clinicopathological update

Diabetic nephropathy has been traditionally diagnosed based on persistently high albuminuria and a subsequent decline in glomerular filtration rate (GFR), which is widely recognized as the classical phenotype of diabetic kidney disease (DKD). Several studies have emphasized that trajectories of kidney function in patients with diabetes (specifically, changes in GFR and albuminuria over time) can differ from this classical DKD phenotype. Three alternative DKD phenotypes have been reported to date and are characterized by albuminuria regression, a rapid decline in GFR, or non-proteinuric or non-albuminuric DKD. Although kidney biopsies are not typically required for the diagnosis of DKD, a few studies of biopsy samples from patients with DKD have demonstrated that changes in kidney function associate with specific histopathological findings in diabetes. In addition, various clinical and biochemical parameters are related to trajectories of GFR and albuminuria. Collectively, pathological and clinical characteristics can be used to predict trajectories of GFR and albuminuria in diabetes. Furthermore, cohort studies have suggested that the risks of kidney and cardiovascular outcomes might vary among different phenotypes of DKD. A broader understanding of the clinical course of DKD is therefore crucial to improve risk stratification and enable early interventions that prevent adverse outcomes.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Non-dipping pattern in early-stage diabetes: association with glycemic profile and hemodynamic parameters

Patients with longstanding diabetes exhibit diminished nocturnal blood pressure (BP) drop, yet this phenomenon remains understudied in the early stages of the disease. Eighty patients with newly diagnosed (<6 months) Diabetes Mellitus type 2 (T2DM) and 80 non-T2DM individuals underwent office and 24-h ambulatory BP measurements, estimation of hemodynamic parameters using impedance cardiography and blood tests. Ten-year atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) risk score was calculated. T2DM patients exhibited higher nighttime systolic blood pressure (SBP) (p = 0.028) and lower dipping (p < 0.001) compared to controls. In the total population, dipping correlated negatively with age, HbA1c, ASCVD risk score, and positively with HDL Cholesterol and Velocity Index (VI), a marker of myocardial contractility (p < 0.05). Nighttime SBP correlated positively with ASCVD risk, BMI, HbA1c, fasting glucose, eGFR, and negatively with VI (p < 0.05). After adjustment for other variables, HbA1c (p = 0.03), eGFR (p = 0.02) and VI (p = 0.004) independently predicted non-dipping. Multivariate analysis revealed HbA1c (p = 0.023), eGFR (p = 0.05), and VI (p = 0.006) as independent predictors of nighttime SBP. Patients diagnosed with T2DM concurrently present impaired circadian BP rhythm, which appears to be directly associated with impaired glycemic profile. The observed association with myocardial contractility might represent an additional mechanism for the aggravated cardiovascular risk in these patients.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitor cardiovascular safety in patients with type 2 diabetes, with cardiovascular and renal disease: a retrospective cohort study

Clinical trials investigating cardiovascular safety of dipeptidyl peptidase-IV inhibitors (DPP-4i) among patients with cardiovascular and renal disease rarely recruit patients with renal impairment, despite associations with increased risk for major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). We investigated the risk of MACE associated with the use of DPP-4i among these high-risk patients. Using a new-user, retrospective, cohort design, we analyzed 2010–2015 IBM MarketScan Commercial Claims and Encounters for patients with diabetes, comorbid with cardiovascular disease and/or renal impairment. We compared time to first MACE for DPP-4i versus sulfonylurea and versus metformin. Of 113,296 individuals, 9146 (8.07%) were new DPP-4i users, 17,481 (15.43%) were new sulfonylurea users, and 88,596 (78.20%) were new metformin users. Exposure groups were not mutually exclusive. DPP-4i was associated with lower risk for MACE than sulfonylurea (aHR 0.84; 95% CI 0.74, 0.93) and similar risk for MACE to metformin (aHR 1.07; 95% CI [1.04, 1.16]). DPP-4i use was associated with lower risk for MACE compared to sulfonylureas and similar risk for MACE compared to metformin. This association was most evident in the first year of therapy, suggesting that DPP-4i is a safer choice than sulfonylurea for diabetes treatment initiation in high-risk patients.
ScienceNature.com

A multi-omics roadmap of β-cell failure in type 2 diabetes mellitus

Pancreatic β-cell dysfunction contributes to type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) pathogenesis. However, human islet studies have revealed few consistent molecular changes in T2DM, owing partly to technical and biological confounding factors. A new multi-omics study of islets from well-phenotyped living donors attempts to overcome these limitations to catalogue T2DM-associated molecular changes.
Honolulu, HIKHON2

Reverse Type 2 Diabetes with Patented Program

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Help Your Diabetes program can reverse Type 2 Diabetes with nutrition plans and lifestyle changes to get diabetics off medications. “Help Your Diabetes is the only patented system in the world that reverses Type 2 Diabetes and we guarantee results,” says. Founder Dr. J. Murray Hockings....
Boston, MAHarvard Medical School

Diabetes Danger?

This article is part of Harvard Medical School’s continuing coverage of medicine, biomedical research, medical education, and policy related to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and the disease COVID-19. Researchers are observing a new long-term health concern in patients hospitalized with COVID-19: an increase in new-onset high blood sugar, or hyperglycemia, lasting...
WorkoutsNature.com

Skeletal muscle is associated with exercise tolerance evaluated by cardiopulmonary exercise testing in Japanese patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Decreasing exercise tolerance is one of the key features related to a poor prognosis in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET) is useful for evaluating exercise tolerance. The present study was performed to clarify the correlation between exercise tolerance and clinical parameters, focusing especially on the cross-sectional area (CSA) of skeletal muscle. The present study investigated 69 patients with COPD who underwent CPET. The correlations between oxygen uptake (\({{\dot{\text{V}} \text{O}}}_{2}\)) at peak exercise and clinical parameters of COPD, including skeletal muscle area measured using single-section axial computed tomography (CT), were evaluated. The COPD assessment test score (ρ = − 0.35, p = 0.02) was weakly correlated with \({{\dot{\text{V}} \text{O}}}_{2}\) at peak exercise. In addition, forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) (ρ = 0.39, p = 0.0009), FEV1/forced vital capacity (ρ = 0.33, p = 0.006), and the CSA of the pectoralis muscles (PMs) (ρ = 0.36, p = 0.007) and erector spinae muscles (ECMs) (ρ = 0.39, p = 0.003) were correlated with \({{\dot{\text{V}} \text{O}}}_{2}\) at peak exercise. Multivariate analysis adjusted by age and FEV1 indicated that PMCSA was weakly correlated after adjustment (β value [95% confidence interval] 0.175 [0.03–0.319], p = 0.02). In addition, ECMCSA tended to be correlated, but not significantly after adjustment (0.192 [− 0.001–0.385] p = 0.052). The COPD assessment test, FEV1, FEV1/FVC, PMCSA, and ECMCSA were significantly correlated with \({{\dot{\text{V}} \text{O}}}_{2}\) at peak exercise.
CancerNature.com

Eight-year longitudinal study of whole blood gene expression profiles in individuals undergoing long-term medical follow-up

Blood circulates throughout the body via the peripheral tissues, contributes to host homeostasis and maintains normal physiological functions, in addition to responding to lesions. Previously, we revealed that gene expression analysis of peripheral blood cells is a useful approach for assessing diseases such as diabetes mellitus and cancer because the altered gene expression profiles of peripheral blood cells can reflect the presence and state of diseases. However, no chronological assessment of whole gene expression profiles has been conducted. In the present study, we collected whole blood RNA from 61 individuals (average age at registration, 50 years) every 4 years for 8 years and analyzed gene expression profiles using a complementary DNA microarray to examine whether these profiles were stable or changed over time. We found that the genes with very stable expression were related mostly to immune system pathways, including antigen cell presentation and interferon-related signaling. Genes whose expression was altered over the 8-year study period were principally involved in cellular machinery pathways, including development, signal transduction, cell cycle, apoptosis, and survival. Thus, this chronological examination study showed that the gene expression profiles of whole blood can reveal unmanifested physiological changes.
HealthNature.com

Cost-effectiveness of adjunctive negative pressure wound therapy in paediatric burn care: evidence from the SONATA in C randomised controlled trial

Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) has been shown to improve clinical outcomes for children with burns by accelerating wound re-epithelialisation. Its effects on healthcare costs, however, remain poorly understood. The aim of this study was to evaluate the cost-effectiveness of NPWT from a healthcare provider perspective using evidence from the SONATA in C randomised controlled trial, in which 101 children with small-area burns were allocated to either standard care (silver-impregnated dressings) or standard care in combination with adjunctive NPWT. The primary outcome, time to re-epithelialisation, was assessed through a blinded photographic review. Resource usage and costs were prospectively recorded for each participant for up to 6 months. Incremental cost-effectiveness ratios and dominance probabilities were estimated and uncertainty quantified using bootstrap resampling. Mean costs per participant—including dressings, labour, medication, scar management, and theatre operations—were lower in the NPWT group (AUD $903.69) relative to the control group (AUD $1669.01). There was an 89% probability that NPWT was dominant, yielding both faster re-epithelialisation and lower overall costs. Findings remained robust to sensitivity analyses employing alternative theatre costs and time-to-re-epithelialisation estimates for grafted patients. In conclusion, adjunctive NPWT is likely to be a cost-effective and dominant treatment for small-area paediatric burns (ANZCTR.org.au:ACTRN12618000256279).
ScienceNature.com

A genome-wide association study of quantitative computed tomographic emphysema in Korean populations

Emphysema is an important feature of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Genetic factors likely affect emphysema pathogenesis, but this question has predominantly been studied in those of European ancestry. In this study, we sought to determine genetic components of emphysema severity and characterize the potential function of the associated loci in Korean population. We performed a genome-wide association study (GWAS) on quantitative emphysema in subjects with or without COPD from two Korean COPD cohorts. We investigated the functional consequences of the loci using epigenetic annotation and gene expression data. We also compared our GWAS results with an epigenome-wide association study and previous differential gene expression analysis. In total, 548 subjects (476 [86.9%] male) including 514 COPD patients were evaluated. We identified one genome-wide significant SNP (P < 5.0 × 10–8), rs117084279, near PIBF1. We identified an additional 57 SNPs (P < 5.0 × 10–6) associated with emphysema in all subjects, and 106 SNPs (P < 5.0 × 10–6) in COPD patients. Of these candidate SNPs, 2 (rs12459249, rs11667314) near CYP2A6 were expression quantitative trait loci in lung tissue and a SNP (rs11214944) near NNMT was an expression quantitative trait locus in whole blood. Of note, rs11214944 was in linkage disequilibrium with variants in enhancer histone marks in lung tissue. Several genes near additional SNPs were identified in our previous EWAS study with nominal level of significance. We identified a novel SNP associated with quantitative emphysema on CT. Including the novel SNP, several candidate SNPs in our study may provide clues to the genetic etiology of emphysema in Asian populations. Further research and validation of the loci will help determine the genetic factors for the development of emphysema.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Gene That Boosts Insulin-Producing Cells Points to Potential Diabetes Treatment

A research team has uncovered the role of a gene that is critical to boosting the number of insulin-producing cells during the early development of the pancreas. The findings could bolster diabetes research efforts and eventually lead to new replacement therapies for the disease. The findings are published in the journal Genes and Development.
Healthdiabetesselfmanagement.com

The Importance of Language in Diabetes Care

Life with a chronic illness mandates an ongoing relationship with health care professionals. Whether it’s an endocrinologist, diabetes educator, primary care doctor, nutritionist, or all of the above, a person with diabetes gets accustomed to having their A1C, blood, urine, feet, eyes, and more evaluated on a regular basis. These appointments are meant to monitor, manage, and support the person with diabetes, but all too often, they leave that person feeling judged and shamed.
CancerNature.com

Targeting PUS7 suppresses tRNA pseudouridylation and glioblastoma tumorigenesis

Pseudouridine is the most frequent epitranscriptomic modification. However, its cellular functions remain largely unknown. Here, we show that pseudouridine synthase 7 (PUS7) is highly expressed in glioblastoma versus normal brain tissues, and high PUS7 expression levels are associated with worse survival in patients with glioblastoma. PUS7 expression and catalytic activity are required for glioblastoma stem cell (GSC) tumorigenesis. Mechanistically, we identify PUS7 targets in GSCs through small RNA pseudouridine sequencing and show that pseudouridylation of PUS7-regulated transfer RNA is critical for codon-specific translational control of key regulators of GSCs. Moreover, we identify chemical inhibitors for PUS7 and show that these compounds prevent PUS7-mediated pseudouridine modification, suppress tumorigenesis and extend the life span of tumor-bearing mice. Overall, we identify an epitranscriptomic regulatory mechanism in glioblastoma and provide preclinical evidence of a potential therapeutic strategy for glioblastoma.
CancerNature.com

Multi-omic profiling of peritoneal metastases in gastric cancer identifies molecular subtypes and therapeutic vulnerabilities

Peritoneal metastasis, a hallmark of incurable advanced gastric cancer (GC), presently has no curative therapy and its molecular features have not been examined extensively. Here we present a comprehensive multi-omic analysis of malignant ascitic fluid samples and their corresponding tumor cell lines from 98 patients, including whole-genome sequencing, RNA sequencing, DNA methylation and enhancer landscape. We identify a higher frequency of receptor tyrosine kinase and mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway alterations compared to primary GC; moreover, approximately half of the gene alterations are potentially treatable with targeted therapy. Our analyses also stratify ascites-disseminated GC into two distinct molecular subtypes: one displaying active super enhancers (SEs) at the ELF3, KLF5 and EHF loci, and a second subtype bearing transforming growth factor-β (TGF-β) pathway activation through SMAD3 SE activation and high expression of transcriptional enhancer factor TEF-1 (TEAD1). In the TGF-β subtype, inhibition of the TEAD pathway circumvents therapy resistance, suggesting a potential molecular-guided therapeutic strategy for this subtype of intractable GC.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Intellectual disability and microcephaly associated with a novel CHAMP1 mutation

Mutations in a number of genes related to chromosomal segregation reportedly cause developmental disorders, e.g., chromosome alignment-maintaining phosphoprotein 1 (CHAMP1). We report on an 8-year-old Japanese girl who presented with a developmental disorder and microcephaly and carries a novel nonsense mutation in CHAMP1. Therefore, CHAMP1 mutation should be considered as a differential diagnosis of global developmental delay and microcephaly.
ScienceNature.com

The order of vasopressor discontinuation and incidence of hypotension: a retrospective cohort analysis

The optimal order of vasopressor discontinuation during shock resolution remains unclear. We evaluated the incidence of hypotension in patients receiving concomitant vasopressin (VP) and norepinephrine (NE) based on the order of their discontinuation. In this retrospective cohort study, consecutive patients receiving concomitant VP and NE infusions for shock admitted to intensive care units were evaluated. The primary outcome was hypotension incidence following discontinuation of VP or NE (VP1 and NE1 groups, respectively). Secondary outcomes included the incidence of acute kidney injury (AKI) and arrhythmias. Subgroup analysis was conducted by examining outcomes based on the type of shock. Of the 2,035 included patients, 952 (46.8%) were VP1 and 1,083 (53.2%) were NE1. VP1 had a higher incidence of hypotension than NE1 (42.1% vs. 14.2%; P < 0.001), longer time to shock reversal (median: 2.5 vs. 2.2 days; P = .009), higher hospital [29% (278/952) vs. 24% (258/1083); P = .006], and 28-day mortality [37% (348/952) vs. 29% (317/1,083); P < 0.001] when compared with the NE1 group. There were no differences in ICU mortality, ICU and hospital length of stay, new-onset arrhythmia, or AKI incidence between the two groups. In subgroup analyses based on different types of shock, similar outcomes were observed. After adjustments, hypotension in the following 24 h and 28-day mortality were significantly higher in VP1 (Odds ratios (OR) 4.08(3.28, 5.07); p-value < .001 and 1.27(1.04, 1.55); p-value < .001, respectively). Besides, in a multivariable model, the need for renal replacement therapy (OR 1.68 (1.34, 2.12); p-value < .001) was significantly higher in VP1. Among patients with shock who received concomitant VP and NE, the VP1 group was associated with a higher incidence of hypotension in comparison with NE1. Future studies need to validate our findings and their impact on clinical outcomes.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Molecular remission at T cell level in patients with rheumatoid arthritis

While numerous disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) have brought about a dramatic paradigm shift in the management of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), unmet needs remain, such as the small proportion of patients who achieve drug-free status. The aim of this study was to explore key molecules for remission at the T cell level, which are known to be deeply involved in RA pathogenesis, and investigate the disease course of patients who achieved molecular remission (MR). We enrolled a total of 46 patients with RA and 10 healthy controls (HCs). We performed gene expression profiling and selected remission signature genes in CD4+ T cells and CD8+ T cells from patients with RA using machine learning methods. In addition, we investigated the benefits of achieving MR on disease control. We identified 9 and 23 genes that were associated with clinical remission in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, respectively. Principal component analysis (PCA) demonstrated that their expression profiling was similar to those in HCs. For the remission signature genes in CD4+ T cells, the PCA result was reproduced using a validation cohort, indicating the robustness of these genes. A trend toward better disease control was observed during 12 months of follow-up in patients treated with tocilizumab in deep MR compared with those in non-deep MR, although the difference was not significant. The current study will promote our understanding of the molecular mechanisms necessary to achieve deep remission during the management of RA.

