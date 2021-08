DOVER, DE (AP) – State workers and staff in long-term care and other health care facilities in Delaware will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine or undergo regular testing. The requirement goes into effect Sept. 30. Delaware Gov. John Carney says there’s “no better way” to protect vulnerable neighbors than getting the vaccine. Carney encouraged private employers to impose similar requirements. Officials noted that federal guidance allows employers to require vaccinations and several Delaware employers have. Earlier this week, Carney imposed a mask mandate for all public and private school students effective next Monday.