Pegasus hybrid-electric VTOL promises massive range, no redundancy

He said hybrid because a lot of his supporters work in union shops without all electric strategies. This is basically a call to buy cars made in american unionized shops. Notice that Tesla, by far the largest automaker of BEV cars wasnâ(TM)t invited and they are pussyfooting around it, despite Teslas being the most american made car of any kind, and having the largest charging network (infrastructure goals?) of any BEV tech. The big three (and the UAW? Why them??) will be at the White House but not Elo.