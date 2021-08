MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2021-- Cinnamon Toast Crunch is launching an exclusive sweepstakes – made just for teens – that promises free cereal and premium swag via a Cinnamon Toast Crunch package delivered right to their door. The immersive experience – found at Cinnamagistics.com – includes a peek into the chaos happening at the distribution center where the brand’s beloved, but disruptive, Cinnamojis have taken over and are in control of the critical delivery logistics.