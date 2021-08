On July 30, 2021, Riki Shimogaki, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 90 years old. Riki was born on October 5, 1930 in Seattle, Washington. He was the youngest child of Rai and Kamakichi Shimogaki. He enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Japan where he met his wife, Kimie. The two were married May 25, 1954. They raised three children, Joyce, Ben, and Janice.