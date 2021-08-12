JetBlue Launches Flights Between New York City, London

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleJetBlue has officially entered the transatlantic market with new, nonstop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and London Heathrow Airport. The first customer-carrying JetBlue flight between the United States and the United Kingdom touched down at Heathrow on Thursday, marking the first time the airline served a destination beyond the more than 100 cities it serves throughout the Americas.

