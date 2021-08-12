JetBlue Launches Flights Between New York City, London

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has extended the IATA Travel Pass trial to include more routes after the initial kick-off on flights from Bahrain to Athens, London and Singapore flights. Starting from today, the airline will include flights from Bahrain to Dubai, Frankfurt and Paris flights to the IATA Travel Pass trial project to expand to more passengers and more destinations. Moreover, another milestone will be added to the extended list of destinations in which passengers with non-biometric passports on both iOS and Android devices will be able to take part in the trial to simplify and manage COVID-19 travel requirements and enhance the overall travel experience.