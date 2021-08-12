Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

SHIRLEY DILLINGER Obituary – MAY 9, 1942 – Aug. 4, 2021

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShirley Ann Eaton Dillinger, 79, of Henderson passed away Aug. 4, 2021 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – East Main Chapel with Pastor Michael Rickenbaker officiating. Burial followed at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, in Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in West Helena, Ark. The family received friends at Shackelford East Main Chapel from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday.

chestercountyindependent.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manila#Memorial Park Cemetery#Tuler Mae#A Convenience Store
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden’s defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON CNN — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy