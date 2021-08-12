SHIRLEY DILLINGER Obituary – MAY 9, 1942 – Aug. 4, 2021
Shirley Ann Eaton Dillinger, 79, of Henderson passed away Aug. 4, 2021 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – East Main Chapel with Pastor Michael Rickenbaker officiating. Burial followed at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, in Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in West Helena, Ark. The family received friends at Shackelford East Main Chapel from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday.chestercountyindependent.com
