Raven Bush
Raven Bush re-composer, film-scorer, mass-producer and multi-instrumentalist releases his debut album, a future-folk fable ‘Fall Into Noise’. Raven Bush is a man on a mission. Emerging from the shadows (either avantly augmenting disco-Galle Christine & The Queens, prose-ache goth Ghostpoet and dead-end street-beater Kae Tempest or artfully performing with Mica Levi and the CURL collective) his quest is one of seeking, striving and searching for meaning amongst coordinated chaos and choreographed uncertainty.www.music-news.com
