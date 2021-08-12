The Third Shanghai Isaac Stern International Violin Competition Opens Online

Violins of Hope is a touring exhibition dedicated to initiating deeper, more meaningful conversations about tolerance and social justice while educating people about the horrors of the Holocaust. This powerful collection features more than 60 violins that survived the Holocaust and have been restored by violin maker Amnon Weinstein and his son, Avshalom (Avshi), in Tel Aviv since the end of World War II. An Israeli violin shop owner and master craftsman, Amnon lost 400 family members in the Holocaust and became determined to reclaim his lost heritage by locating and restoring violins played by Jewish musicians during this period. He calls these instruments the Violins of Hope. Each violin has its own story of resilience and survival. Together they remind us that no matter how diverse we may be, we share the desire to live with dignity, to be treated fairly and kindly, and to express ourselves freely.