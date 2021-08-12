Cancel
The Third Shanghai Isaac Stern International Violin Competition Opens Online

By Managing Director, 8VA Music Consultancy
musicalamerica.com
 5 days ago

Shanghai, China, August 12, 2021 – After a one-year postponement, the Opening and Drawing Ceremony of the third Shanghai Isaac Stern International Violin Competition was held online today, August 12. The competition received 102 applications from 31 countries and regions around the world, and 25 contestants are participating in the Quarter-Final Round. The competition starts online and then will transition to be in-person for the Final Round. The online Quarter-Finals are being held August 13-16, and the list of advancements will be announced on August 17. Then, the online Semi-Finals will be held August 18-21 with the finalists announced on August 22. In the end, the six selected finalists will come to Shanghai next year in accordance with the national pandemic prevention and control guidelines and perform the Final Round with a quartet and symphony orchestra.

