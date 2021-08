Auburn’s full nonconference schedule for the upcoming men’s basketball season was finalized Wednesday. The Tigers announced their full slate of nonconference games, which includes 13 opponents -- including seven at Auburn Arena, two road matchups and four neutral-site games. The highlights of the nonconference schedule include a season-opener against Morehead State on Nov. 9 at Auburn Arena, the previously announced Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas (with a first-round matchup against UConn), as well as a meeting with Nebraska in the Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase in Atlanta, and a home game against future SEC opponent Oklahoma in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.