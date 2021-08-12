Cancel
Sept 24: Sono Luminus releases High Low Duo's new album - Ravel & Bartók - guitarists Cameron Greider & Jack Petruzzelli

By Jensen Artists
musicalamerica.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePre-order the Album & Listen to First Single “Pavane de la belle au bois dormant:” www.sonoluminus.com/store/bartokandravel. Sono Luminus announces a new album from High Low Duo, guitarists Cameron Greider and Jack Petruzzelli, who take electric guitar sounds of the fifties and sixties to unexpected places, inspired by Chet Atkins and Les Paul. The Duo’s new album for Sono Luminus features their own unique arrangements of the music of Ravel and Bartók. High Low Duo’s forthcoming debut CD on Sono Luminus includes Ravel's Mother Goose Suite and Bartok's Violin Duos and makes a good case for the electric guitar as a classical instrument, capable of the range of expression and colors needed to bring these pieces to life.

www.musicalamerica.com

