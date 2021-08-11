Cancel
Commission to hear about COVID-19 and social determinants of health

 7 days ago

The Commission on Aging will hear about the intersection of COVID-19, older adults, and social determinants of health. The meeting will include guest experts and a discussion about what our community can do better to address health inequities in the places where we live, learn, work, and play. The discussion will address social determinants of health relevant to older adults and what can be learned from the COVID-19 pandemic to address health disparities in our community.

