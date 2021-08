The Christian County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal accident that occurred on Illinois Route 29. On August 8th a call came in reporting a single vehicle crash on Route 29 near 2300 East Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Pana Police, Fire, and Ambulance all responded to the scene where they discovered 78 year old James A. Emerick of Pana in a vehicle in a ditch embankment. It is believed he was heading southbound before exiting the roadway. Mr. Emerick was transported to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield where he would later succumb to his injuries. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Christian County Coroner, and Sangamon County Coroner are still investigating the crash.