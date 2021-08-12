Children of Restaurant Employees Targets $50k for Summer of Hope Fundraiser
CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees), a national non-profit organization that provides financial help to food and beverage employees with children, is calling for supporters to step up to the plate to help provide a Summer of Hope for food and beverage operations employees. As food and beverage employees continue to serve our nation, CORE calls on everyone to turn the table to show appreciation for food and beverage operations employees across the country.www.fsrmagazine.com
