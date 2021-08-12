NDRG1 enhances the sensitivity of cetuximab by modulating EGFR trafficking in colorectal cancer
N-myc downstream-regulated gene 1 (NDRG1) is a key regulator that interacts with many classic tumor signaling pathways, including some molecules downstream of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR). However, whether NDRG1 is involved in the mechanism of resistance to cetuximab (CTX), the first monoclonal antibody targeting the EGFR has not been reported. Here, we found that NDRG1 enhanced the sensitivity of CTX in colorectal cancer (CRC) cell lines. Afterwards, we determined the underlying mechanism of this phenomenon. We demonstrated that NDRG1 inhibited the expression of EGFR; blocked EGFR phosphorylation and reduced the EGFR distribution in the cell membrane, cytoplasm and nucleus. And then, NDRG1 suppressed the EGFR downstream signaling: RAS/RAF/ERK and PI3k/AKT/mTOR pathways. Moreover, we discovered that NDRG1 attenuated the endocytosis and degradation of EGFR induced by caveolin-1 (Cav1). Additionally, our findings were further observed in an animal model and human tissues. Our results represent a potentially significant discovery that explains the mechanisms of NDRG1 in CTX resistance. NDRG1 could be a promising biomarker to predict optimum responses to CTX, and a key target to enhance CTX activity in the treatment of metastatic CRC (mCRC).
