Walk-On's Creates Weekly Program to Award NIL Deals to Walk-On Athletes

 5 days ago

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, a leading national franchise in the restaurant and casual dining space with over 50 locations across the U.S., announced today its "Walk-On of the Week" program that will award Name, Image and Likeness deals to walk-on collegiate athletes across the country. Recipients of the weekly NIL deal will join the brand's growing Walk-On's Family of Athletes, alongside brand Co-Owner Drew Brees and Franchisee Dak Prescott.

