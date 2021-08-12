Walk-On's Creates Weekly Program to Award NIL Deals to Walk-On Athletes

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Thanks to new guidelines allowing college athletes to profit from their "name, image and likeness," Built Brands will now pay the BYU football program's walk-ons the equivalent of a year's tuition cost to endorse their products. As Fitz explains, thanks to BYU's low tuition cost, this isn't nearly as expensive as it would be even at K-State, but this use of NIL endorsements also essentially wipes out the 85 scholarship limit in place for NCAA FBS football program. Welcome to the new world of college athletics.